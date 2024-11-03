Yes, Declan Rice had a bad game against the Toon, but didn’t all the Arsenal players?

Are doubts about Declan Rice’s ability to perform as #6 after his showing in the Arsenal 1-0 loss to Newcastle uncalled for? Was it simply a bad day at the office?

How can we, as Gooners, overlook Rice’s outstanding performance as a #6 in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool? Against the Reds, especially in the first, he snapped into tackles and had Arsenal dominating the midfield battle.

The expectation was that he would impress in the same role against Newcastle, but that didn’t happen.

Not being biased; Newcastle, especially in the first half, won the midfield battle. Rice couldn’t do anything to nullify the Magpies midfield threat, and Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard didn’t help either.

Yes, the £105 million 2023 recruit may not have had his best game against Newcastle, but which Arsenal player did? Is it appropriate to assign blame to Rice?

Why do we tend to forget going for his deal we were looking to by a DM? It is just that he joined and showed he could also contribute as a central midfielder. We asked him to move like Odegaard because we didn’t have an LCM, and he did that excellently. But his strongest position is as a DM.

You shouldn’t disregard him as a number six. We’ve seen what he did against Liverpool in his natural #6, trust him, and he would remind you how good he is in that Partey role.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…