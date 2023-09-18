Yes, Everton were dire, but Arsenal’s game-plan was perfect

So, in theory one of the youngest squads in the division should have learnt lessons last season from finishing second in a league they mostly topped. Logically despite their broken hearts they should be better for the experience.

One of those learning experiences is Goodison Park, a venue where silly points were dropped in the last campaign.

While our opponents in February benefitted from the bounce of a new manager, in reality we were guilty of showing up with the wrong attitude, not earning the right to play, a lack of sleeves rolled up for a fight, arrogant players plagued by complacency.

Yesterday we dominated on the blue half of Merseyside so much that it’s hard to fathom this could be a fixture where costly points were dropped, you can’t help but think if only we approached this stadium in Feb in the same way we were now.

If you didn’t watch this game, it’s hard to describe how one sided it was and how losing 1-0 flattered Everton.

We scored what I call an Arsenal goal, one touch passing, clever movement off the ball, Evertonians looking like statues,

Another 5-10 minutes of the match goalless and the home side may have found confidence in our struggles to break down a Blue Wall.

Yet that’s the only place any comfort could be found, the hope we were having one of those days.

I truly can’t recall too many displays in the Prem where a home side showed so little ambition.

The Toffees have had poor sides before, but there’s still characteristics you associate with them.

One of the oldest arenas in the UK, it’s renowned for its atmosphere, the People’s Club inspired by their role of underdogs.

Instead, the host’s supporters were mostly silent, almost embarrassed that in 2023 this is the football they offer.

Even the basic things never materialised. Physically we were not bullied, there was no catalogue of set pieces to defend, even in the closing moments, you waited for the ball to at least be bombarded in the air …. still waiting.

All of those attributes were Sean Dyche’s skills at Burnley, yet the tactics he produced this weekend were truly gutless.

The audacity of him to complain that only 4 mins of added time was given when he spent the entire 90 refusing to play.

You can defend, be direct and yet still show character.

Think of how many times we used to lose at Bolton and Stoke.

Mr Wenger would question their principles, but what they did worked for them. There was a personality.

For the desire Everton showed against us, they may as well have gone out to attack and go out swinging, at least die on your sword.

You won’t lose your job losing to Arsenal 1-0, but you will if you are asking customers pay to watch that brand of football.

Yet, listen to our manager and it’s clear we had a part in that.

I have often accused Mikel Arteta of over-complicating matters. You don’t need 70 different tactics in one match, there was zero need to loan Raya and he has a blind spot over Havertz.

Yet yesterday the Spaniard spoke in beautiful simplicity in how he would stifle the Everton threat.

He wasn’t being wise after the event either. Post match he acknowledged our poor record on this ground, and it was clear lengthy chats had aspired of why this was.

Yes of course, the more ball you have, the harder it is to be hurt but our boss spoke about what areas to play in, when and when not to engage.

Everton’s strengths may have been their height, so our set pieces were purposely taken short and mostly on the ground.

As a former player in Liverpool, Arteta is aware how the emotion from the stands can inspire, so he took the emotion out of the afternoon by slowing down the tempo.

The influx of corners and free kicks never came because we were not conceding fouls in silly areas.

It all sounds obvious, but it actually takes great man-management to convince your team to go away from home, play your way, and stop your opponents from even attempting their game plan.

It was great coaching.

How often did we know what we were facing at a Britannia or Reebok and still get undone by what we were worried about?

Everton away is not an easy game to control for 90 minutes.

Not an easy crowd to take the emotion out of.

We did that with maturity and by reading the game.

It’s scary the improvement against the same team compared to months ago.

Arsenal are growing up.

Dan

