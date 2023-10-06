“Yes, I heard it too.” Coach confirms Arsenal has been scouting Fiorentina youngster

Michael Kayode has recently garnered significant attention in the Arsenal transfer rumour mill, thanks to his impressive performances for Fiorentina in Serie A and European competitions.

The 19-year-old has recently earned a spot in Fiorentina’s starting lineup, primarily operating as a right-back. His consistent and solid performances have not gone unnoticed, making him a target for several top European clubs.

Reports suggest that Arsenal has been monitoring Kayode for several months, even before he secured a regular starting role at Fiorentina.

Carlo Caramelli, one of Kayode’s coaches during his time at the youth team of Gozzano, has confirmed Arsenal’s interest in the young talent.

He told Sport Italia:

“Yes, I heard it too. In fact, I heard [scout Andrea] Ritorni and I said to him jokingly: ‘But which Arsenal? Mike must stay at Fiorentina’.

“I also know that a year ago some German clubs moved. These are all important proofs of esteem, but now Mike must remain focused on Fiorentina and take one step at a time. I really hope that he continues to improve while maintaining its naturalness.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Journalists know we are one of the best homes for youngsters and will link us with the Kayode’s of this world.

If he keeps developing well, there is no reason why we will not move for him in the near future.

——————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…