“Yesssssss” Shearer reacts as Willock breaks his Newcastle record

Alan Shearer has reacted to Joe Willock breaking his Newcastle United goal record on the final day of the season.

Willock has had a productive loan spell having joined the Magpies in the January transfer window.

The Englishman scored 8 times for them in the Premier League and scored in his last seven consecutive games.

That scoring run equals Shearer’s record for the club and the legendary Premier League attacker reacted on Twitter.

After Willock had opened the scoring for Steve Bruce’s side, Shearer tweeted:

“Yessssss @Joewillock again. 7 on the spin. (four clapping emojis)#FULNEW”.

Willock will not get the chance to break that record this season and he can only do that if he returns to the northeast club for next season.

The midfielder’s blistering form with Newcastle has made him a target of other teams and the Magpies are also prepared to sign him permanently.

However, it seems that Arsenal will prefer to keep him at the moment.

The 21-year-old didn’t fit into Mikel Arteta’s plans for the start of this season, but the Spaniard should be open to adding the midfielder to his core group of players now that he has seen what he can do in the Premier League.