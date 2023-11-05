Yet again Arsenal are cheated out of points and lose our unbeaten record

Cheated out of points again but it’s come to be expected!! by Shenel

Yet another game and yet another loss, two in three days and who thought we would be saying that based on what we all had begun to trust and believe!

Well in the modern era of football with VAR and referees unable to make decisions for themselves unfortunately this is where we are!

Many fans will argue we were cheated yet again and if I give it a few days and the PGMOL will come out and say that Newcastle’s goal should never have stood. That may well be the case but the reality is that it did stand and we lost, and more often than not when a decision is given it is unlikely to be overturned . Even at the end of the game after review it will never change the outcome, it hasn’t done until now and it won’t do in the future, but maybe that is something they should look at changing because if they do it would be interesting to see who would be where in the tables in recent seasons!

Yet, I have said before and I will continue to say for as long as we have these crazy decisions and despicable refereeing decisions in the Premier League and in football in general, that no matter who officiates a match and no matter what decisions are given on field during a game, we have to play for ourselves and not imagine that a whistle or a decision is going to be made after a period of play or an action.

I say that because I mean that we know we will not always get the decisions we should and the ones we want, so with that we should play for us and do our best to win the game without help from referees, because we know we won’t always get them and more often than not we don’t get them.

In 38 games in a season if we do get decisions and have a good game where we are given decisions from start to finish and not be lucky with it, but we are given those decisions because they are the right ones then it will only be a handful of games if that.

But the season is a long one and I am sure we will have many more twists and turns and ups and downs to come but two losses in two games in two different competitions within the space of a few days should not and will not define our season!

We are better than that and better than the referees and the poor and sometimes absurd decisions they make so we should take the anger of the two losses and the poor decisions and push forward to bounce back in our next game because if we let these last two games affect us then we can really kiss our season goodbye!

Gooners what are your thoughts of the game and the poor decisions yet again?!?

