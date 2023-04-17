Yet again Arsenal failed to show their composure and hold a lead at West Ham

Arsenal for the second Sunday running threw away a 2 goal lead, to further suggest that this title run in may mentally be a step too far.

We could still go to the Etihad with a 7-point lead, and any result against the Champions will inject fresh confidence into us.

Yet this weekend we again failed to show the composure we will need in our final 7 fixtures.

This time we can’t credit our 2-2 draw to the Anfield factor or the magic of the Kop.

The London Stadium has zero scars for us, we have won their before.

If anything, it’s one of the stadiums in the UK you don’t associate with atmosphere, fans quick to turn on their own if things are going wrong.

West Ham were 2-0 down inside 10 minutes and thinking about Europe on Thursday.

They only became interested in the afternoon, because we gave them reason too.

I loved the honesty of Arteta at full time.

Yes, he could have focused on the defending for both goals and, of course, the Hammers equalising 2 mins after Saka put his penalty wide could be a metaphor for our campaign, but our manager correctly was more concerned how we stopped playing.

For the second week running it was almost like we were a victim of our own success, that we were finding the game too easy.

It’s hard to say the pressure is impacting on the team when they keep racing into 2-0 lead.

Yet like on Merseyside we lacked the courage to deal with adversity.

Courage not in tackling or throwing our bodies in the way but in terms of wanting the ball, taking initiative, trying something different.

Jesus did that in the first half, popping up all over the pitch, demanding the ball, wanting to take the pressure off the team.

Trossard did similar when he came on.

Yet in the second half as our coach put it, we ‘passed for the sake of it’. You felt we could have played another half hour and we still be passing the ball sideways.

Not just are Man City dealing with the pressure, they are enjoying their football. Putting a sequence of wins together which leaves the Gunners with no room for error.

Many warned that City would do this.

Whatever happens we have made progress and there’s positives to take.

The majority of our squad this time last year found the pressure of a top 4 race too hot to handle, crippled by the fear of failure, so it was always likely that holding off City would be too much to ask.

Arsenal worked themselves into a position where they had a cushion. That cushion allowed them a couple of off days.

The few leaders in the dressing room should be pointing out it’s still in our hands, that Friday could be significant in putting pressure on City.

Yet getting over the line might mentally be too big a step?

Dan

