Yet again Arsenal lost to questionable VAR decisions against Villa

Arsenal faced off against Aston Villa on the weekend and walked away defeated 1-0, after what was an eventful game at Villa Park. Again, VAR referees are coming into question after a few questionable decisions from Australian Referee Jarad Gillett and his assistants through the match, and has left Arsenal fans feeling singled out again and hard done by after what turned out to be one of our biggest games of the season.
In the 41st minute Gabriel Jesus made his way into the box but was stonewall tackled by Douglas Luiz and had his leg kicked blatantly from the back and squeezing him between Luiz and another Villa player in the middle of the box, but VAR and the ref didn’t even blink an eye at the contact. That for me was a straight red card and a penalty and in a game with such high tempo and a lot on the line, a penalty could change the whole game and could have put us in the driving seat.
In the second half another blatant red card off the ball when in the 88th minute Diego Carlos was seen to elbow Eddie Nketiah in the head and it was just ruled to be a yellow card. A blatant red card for me, it looked intentional and even if it wasn’t, it was dangerous play. A straight elbow to the head. To make it even worse, when you look back at the replays, it’s painfully clear that referee Jarad Gillett wasn’t even looking when the challenge was made, and his assistants were too focused on Arsenal players being offside than what was happening off the ball.
When you’ve got a system like VAR and you have the ability to look back at this type of stuff and analyse it, I don’t see how they can come to the conclusion that it wasn’t a dangerous challenge and only deserved a yellow card.
And in the dying minutes of the game another questionable decision, when Kai Havertz was seen handballing the ball before he put it into the net. But the whole run of play was a bit confusing and when you look back at it, it leaves you with more questions than answers. The ball gets whipped into the box, onto the head of Kai Havertz, who the heads the ball onto Matty Cash’s upper arm, then hits Havertz’s lower wrist, then hits Cash’s arm again, before hitting Havertz’s hand and then Havertz’s knocking the ball into the back of the net.
This is the one that probably makes the most sense when it comes to the rules of the game, but the proximity has to be a concern and the amount of stuff that happened in the build up leaves you wondering if the striker should have just got the benefit of the doubt in a situation like that. The handball rule is a confusing one and it never seems to be consistent from game to game so no wonder people get confused by what the law is and isn’t, but it is certain that no handball was intentional.
What’s your thought on the VAR and referee decisions on the weekend Gooners?
Daisy Mae
The only questionable decision was the elbow. That could very easily have been a red card. It wasn’t given as one. The player does look at Nketiah and it is deliberate. The other two were for me correct decision by the letter of the law or VAR. Opinion on the decisions decisions doesn’t matter, the law as it stands (like it or not was followed)
As soon as it went to VAR, we already knew the outcome. Clear and obvious error apparently!
I don’t feel singled out
A week before Man City had a free kick , reff gave advantage and then changed his mind when Grealish was through on goal
So were Man City singled out then ?
Or In reality is it as simple as officials being poor in this country
Why does it happen to us so often unlike City.
It doesn’t mate
We just think it does as we are emotionally involved
A City fan would tell you , name a worse decision then Rashford’s goal last year in the Manchester Derby ?
The reality is name any club and I can a time a decision went their way and a time it didn’t
At the Emirates last season against City , we were awarded a penalty and City had a penalty over turned by VAR
If we were being singled out that doesn’t happen
Just something we make up to ignore the reality
It does and countless times to be precise. The Rashford goal is’nt as worse as what we experienced at Newcastle where i’ve seen ref made calls contrary to their arrogantly concluded “right call”.
Absolute tosh.The ball hit class arm FIRST.That is all anyone needs to know.Therefore a penalty first.All the nonsense afterwards is irrelevant.
As for Luiz on Jesus.It was deemed ‘ insufficient’ enough to create a penalty,They laughably tried to imply it was different from the Liverpool one? Really? Var conveniently reinterpreting( bending.Take your pick)the rules.
Oh,& surprise,surprise.It’s come to light the ‘ ref’ is a die hard Liverpool fan.once again a PGMOL stitch up.Open your eyes wide people.
Just read a very interesting article on Le Grove about Jarad Gillett and the decisions he has historically made against us ! Regarding the Luiz kick on the back of Jesus’ leg in the box, an identical incident in an earlier game was given as a penalty. Ultimately we lost the game due us not taking our clear cut chances and poor refereeing by the VAR ref.
Exactly
We wont win the title because the players we have are not good enough
That’s okay to say that .
It’s simply saying there are not ready for the level Man City have set
Easier to blame officials but that’s not what a big club do
Dan, if we had scored from the chances, this would not matter. We are losing 0-1, why cannot someone train the players to score two goals? Are we nervous when facing physical teams or is “Win” down with illness? Mikel Arteta needs to let us know.
No it’s a mentality issue
We will go to Anfield in two weeks and the atmosphere / occasion will be too much
Havertz will go missing , Raya will look unconfident
That’s when you need a striker who will take the few chances you make
We will bring on Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson who will freeze.
Yet Some will find a decision that went against us
Jarred is a Liverpool fan.
A fool proof, shunting of questionable referee decisions is by killing off the game the minute we are on top, either with ball possession or a goal. It’s becoming very clear that some “mistakes” by officials are not really mistakes, but conscious, blatantly disrespectful decisions borne out of complacency and a lack of repercussions for wrong doing. . Its a slippery slope that will not be dealt with by the authorities.
I didn’t see any questionable VAR decision
Arsenal simply lost the game because they didn’t contain Bailey despite having watched him doing a similar movement against Man City a few days ago and they weren’t clinical
The loss was totally avoidable if Arsenal thoroughly analyzed how Bailey penetrated Man City’s defense, because he also went inside to dribble past his marker in that game!
Gai who was his marker? Bailey operated from the left which was the space Zichenko left. It wasn’t really about conceding one goal but about us not scoring. I have said before “football isn’t about play making or how well you dominate but about goals” we need our Frontline to be clinical especially our CF. We conceded 3 against Luton but scored 4 (3points) simple. Many crosses but we had no dynamic CF. Hope Arteta do the needful in January
#Bailey operated from right Zinny’s keft
Zinchenko marked Bailey and stopped him from moving forward, but someone else should’ve prevented Bailey from cutting inside to get past Zinchenko and his teammates
Martinelli and Saka always get double-teamed by the opposition. But Arsenal didn’t do it to Bailey, despite having watched him dribbling diagonally and scoring against Man City
Jesus is a dynamic CF, but his hold-up play wasn’t as good as the ones he did against Wolves and Luton. I also hope Arsenal sign a stronger CF in January, but I bet they will only purchase a high-profile one in next summer
Gai Yea, you are right sometimes Arteta needs to tell his players to double up on dangerous players. Sometimes White isn’t able to handle this type of players alone ie Brighton trickyMitoma we are facing in Sunday.
When are we going to stop blaming VAR for our shortcomings?
Never – it’s easier to believe we’re victims, so many people will always succumb to that. Had we taken our chances, we’d have won the game, but we didn’t.
When they stop being against us.
See if you can answer this
What did VAR have to do with our defending for Villas goal ?
What did VAR have to do with Odegarrd’s finishing ?
Nothing of course but they have to play their role rightly when called upon.
NY, some people wont. Its just how it is. If you go on every fan site of the other teams, they say exactly the same. Every club, gets the bad decisions. Every club is robbed. Its just how it is. Some dont want to accept the real reasons.
The VAR system is flawed and like the current “hand ball” rule needs to be scrapped in its present form.The fact that we lost narrowly to Villa and Newcastle has more to do with our failure to convert control into goals and this is where our Manager has to show more imagination in terms of positional switching /rotation in our front three .
VAR as you say, may be flawed, the rules may be stupid. It isn’t VAR its the rules people don’t like or don’t understand.
Plus its easier sometimes to blame something else, than the real reasons.
I don’t agree with you on this one Grandad – it’s the officials who are “flawed” and that’s why we’re are getting different interpretations of, nigh on, identical incidents… that are recorded by VAR.
I watched a horrific tackle by a spud player versus Newcastle yesterday. VAR was used to look at the tackle, but it was the officials who decided it was only a yellow card.
These are not VAR decisions, but officials who are interpreting the rules as they see fit – to stop using VAR will not see them interpreting their own opinions, but at least VAR gives a measure of their judgement… and we have seen officials being held accountable at long last (even if they if the punishment is laughable!).
I just can’t understand how an attacker handles the ball and its a free kick out..but a defender handles the ball and NO penalty..can someone pls explain..
It depends on which of them handled the ball first. I personally could not tell, even after watching it a dozen or more times.
We have to get rid of VAR it’s obviously not working infact it’s worse than when we didn’t have it,we should stick to the decisions from the referee and linesmen only also we can sympathise with some wrong decisions cos it’s human area on the pitch but VAR is suppose to be top of the range technology with so call experts analysing it, obviously not no one knows what their doing or understand what VAR is so bring back the good ol’ days
I think we should use as much irrefutable tech as possible. Like goal line & offside judging, and ditch the stuff the stuff that they make personal judgements on.
Our loss cannot be solely attributed to VAR; rather, we haven’t reached the free-flowing football standards of the previous year. The inverted full-back strategy is proving ineffective, especially with the inclusion of the subpar replacement for Xhaka.
VAR has no consistency for any club.
Yes we missed chances, our fault for best reasons known to us but it was also clear and obvious that the officiating was poor and as always we are at the wrong end of it. Carry on! i’d say to them but they CAN’T stop us from winning the gaddamn tittle!
Varsity has wronged all teams more or less. Our problem is easy to diagnose as long as you don’t go blind. That is the lack of depth in the team. It is a real miracle that we are Back in contention for the title…and last year the miracle lasted longer because we had no obligations in the Champions League. And I ask everyone directly. It is believed that someone can come From the bench and should we expect something similar to the work of the main player? No. If you exclude the change Martinelli, with Trossard, Jesus with Trossard… all the other changes either in the match or as Rotison, it’s a complete downgrade. who or who is on the bench, except trossard maybe a bit of zorginho? netia, is a level below, from championship, so is Vieira, the same And worse with Smith Rowe, whoever you bring in … and if you also go to the defensive line? desperation … who or who can match someone from the usual starting four? do you …Unlike Liverpool and City of course, even Newcastle and Tottenham have more credit depth than our own team. This is needed. Discarding sales and four five with Ready classic players who will also play basic and there will be a healthy competition. Of course this does not happen overnight…but I believe with some good and special ones Transfers in January and especially in the summer, then we enter dynamically for a standard decade … we also add Charlie patino to the first team and now we will be able to sit straight,Ready for a fight with anyone. That should be the plan. That’s why I say it’s a miracle our run for the second year in a row.
Havertz, inadvertently or not, handled the ball 2 or even three times – it was not a goal. Grandad is right in that if we were to finish some of our many chances we would not be talking about it now. NY Gunner is also right when he says every team feels robbed by VAR decisions. Less whingeing please let’s look forward.
Hi Andrew – should we not be questioning why these highly paid professional officials aren’t getting decisions so wrong, giving different decisions for the same type of incident, while facing no real consequences?
Why they are getting decisions so wrong!!!
SOME of us KEN would say it was BOUND to happen, as those who brought it in – thus choosing to promote a faceless, voiceless, extra so called “superior super ref” over and ABOVE the actual pitch ref, lacked any foresight, intelligence or moral at all. Even dyed in the wool pro football folk like Lineker are NOW against, it having been all for it originally.
He even said on MotD this last weekend that he feels guilty for having once wanted it and for defending it.
But SOME will never learn! Nor have the humility to ever admit they were wrong all along!
A deliberately designed rabble rousing piece , borne out of the writers own frustration that we did not beat Villa. It is also simply designed to polarise opinion, as so drearily often is the norm onJA, while avoiding all contextual intellectual debate.
Therefore, I choose not to take part in such a low class, non sensible debate about the game itself.
I will though once again repeat my view that the advent of VAR was a massively retrograde step that I wish with every fibre of my being had never been implemented at all.
Ths view is not based merely on our game at Villa but on the short sighted foolishness of choosing to undermine ALL match refs by appointing a self aggrandising, so called “superior” match ref, based and hidden away from fan view and hearing in a silly pointless booth away from ANY public communication.
How stupid can the authorities who first introduced that catastrophic farce ever be!
JUST HOW ANY SANE PERSON CAN EXPECT JUSTICE, WHEN FANS ARE DENIED ALL KNOWLEDGE AND ALL HEARING, BEGGARS BELIEF.
I passionately believe in PROPER COMMUNICATION but VAR was deliverately designed to be like the secretive Stasi in old time Berlin. FOOLS! And corrupt fools too!
It is regularly spoiling almost ALL PREM MATCHES AND REMAINS THE FOOLISHLY CHOSEN ABOMINATION IT HAS BEEN FOR FOUR YEARS ALREADY!
I don’t know what’s worse – the years prior VAR or what we have now?! ?!
Every team gets calls wrong from VAR and to use a more recent expression I get the feeling that unconscious bias comes into play – both from our own perception of decision making and the decision makers themselves who decide that a red card offence is one week given, but not the next. It’s diabolical that these faceless individuals can make regular cock ups. Apologies should not have to be made apart from on rare occasions. Not remembering to draw the line blah, blah, blah…. It’s happening across the league and is causing untold damage to the reputation of our refereeing
Sue, consider the pre VAR days, when refs were accused, rightly, of failing to show consistency in decision making.
Now consider the present VAR situation, where not one but TWO refs are in charge of each game and when we NOW have FAR MORE INCONSISTENCY.
Does that tell you anything? As possibly the brightest most sensible regular on JA, I reckon it should.
VAR was never thought through by wise intellectually sound minds, but was brought in by dullards who stupidly”thought” it would cure the then existing inconsistency.
BUT it has increased it tenfold, as THOSE WHO HAD KEEN INTELLECT BACK THEN AND WHO STILL HAVE, LONG AGO WARNED ALL AND SUNDRY THAT WAS INEVITABLY BOUND TO HAPPEN
Sue, each passing week, it is regularly destroying thtg sould , spirit ands fairnes in our game , not to mention th viyal fan enjoyment, the very thing that makes fans attend.
TAKE AWAY that fan enjoyment and a little further down the line, we all have NO GAME AT ALL.
I sometimes feel like the only sane voice in a football asylum of fools.
Come out publicly against it SUE. We sane ones need intelligent, widely respected voices on OUR SIDE.
I have a file to share with you
I’ll take the penalty & red card, but the handball at the end was so confusing, as to who actually handled the ball first, and I don’t know one ref who could judge that without the dubious VAR aid.