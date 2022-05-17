Yet again, Arsenal melt when the pressure is on…

In a game where we should have been motivated, where there was zero excuse not to be fired up, an occasion which should have been treated like a cup Final, it took at least 70 minutes to show up at Newcastle (and that’s being kind).

The most depressing aspect about Monday is that there are Gooners who are no longer surprised.

Just like they were not shocked we went missing in Thursday’s NLD.

The evidence has been there all season that when the pressure is on, these players melt.

Some of my peers responded that I was negative, had an agenda, etc.

In general, they failed to make any footballing argument to support the evidence in front of them all campaign.

Humiliations at Anfield and the Etihad, the Lane and Selhurst Park, Chelsea and Brighton winning at the Emirates, a horrible attitude at the City Ground in the FA Cup, fear in the second leg of the Carabao Cup. Just a few examples to offer. I can include a handful from last season if you want.

Not even criticism, just a reflection of where this squad is at.

The youngest in the division, of course we would lack leaders and experience.

Yet, Arsenal as a club made that choice.

Arteta has chosen he’d rather build around youth who will be micro-managed, rather than trust creative talent to express themselves.

That’s why Pepe, our record signing has barely started in months.

One of the stats that our fanbase have accepted is how many matches we have failed to score in.

Even at his worst, you could rely on a Mr Wenger’s team to at least make chances.

In the last week we have had to rely on Eddie Nketiah as our best hope for goals!

Not his fault, but what a mistake it now looks to give away Aubameyang without a replacement.

How foolish to put all that pressure on young shoulders to be our main attacking outlet.

Even my biggest critics will say I have been saying this all season, yet have been big enough to say that I would hold my hands up if Arteta proved me wrong.

Alternatively, others now have to say they were proven wrong.

They don’t, they will hide behind their lack of knowledge by insulting me.

They will then spend the summer saying how 5th is progress. Arteta’s employers agree because they have extended his contract.

The Kroenke Family, our manager, a section of our fanbase …. we accept mediocrity.

We have lost 5 out of our last 9 games to throw away a golden chance to qualify for the Champions League.

Worse, we have become immune to the fact we bottled it again.

Dan Smith

Learn more about your club – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section