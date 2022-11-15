Yet another Arsenal injury as Wubben-Moy pulls out of Lionesses v Norway Women game By Michelle

Arsenal and England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has withdrawn from the England squad before tonight’s international friendly against Norway at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

Wubben-Moy, 23, will play no part in the Lionesses’ final fixture of the year due to a muscle strain.

England said: Lotte Wubben-Moy will miss tonight’s fixture against Norway as a precaution with a minor muscle injury. The Arsenal defender has this morning returned to her club for treatment.

Lotte’s Arsenal & England team-mate Beth Mead pulled out of the friendly in Murcia due to family circumstances and Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze, also with a muscle strain, has returned to her club for treatment.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions beat Japan 4-0 in a friendly last week and are determined to finish this calendar year unbeaten. The Lionesses have yet to lose in 25 matches under Dutch head coach Wiegman, having won 22 while scoring 124 goals and conceding only six. The Lionesses defeated Norway 8-0 the last time the two sides met, in the group stages at Euro 2022, before going on to beat Germany in the final and, of course, win the European Championship tournament.

Arsenal currently sit at the top of their UEFA Champions League group and top of the WSL leaderboard but are currently plagued with injuries as Just Arsenal reported last week. We await an official update from Arsenal as to the extent of Wubben-Moy’s ‘minor’ muscle injury.

This news may well reduce Eidevall’s choice for his starting eleven that will face Manchester United this coming Saturday. I wouldn’t like to have Jonas’ choices right now! He’s gone from his player’s vying for time off the bench to having to deal with as many as 9 players being unavailable for Arsenal’s biggest WSL game this season so far!

So, as we understand it, of the 21 senior players at the club, 9 are currently not available, leaving us with potentially as few as twelve fit players! Of course, we are expecting the imminent return of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, perhaps giving Jonas a choice of 14 players. And there are, of course, youngsters like Michelle Agyebang who made her Arsenal senior team debut as Arsenal beat Leicester 4-0 in their most recent WSL game. Here’s hoping Eidevall has some good news for us soon on all players currently out with injuries, which include:

Newly injured Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza, Captain Kim Little, Jordan Nobbs, Lina Hurtig and youngster Teyah Goldie.

Manchester United must be rubbing their hands together in glee at the moment!

Michelle Maxwell

