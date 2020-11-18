Yet another Arsenal player tests positive on international duty

With this massive spike in coronavirus cases affecting the world, it has been called into question whether the current international games should have even be played when you consider that other than urgent travel has been restricted by most countries in the world at the moment.

It looks like it was maybe not such a good idea after all, as Egypt have already reported that Arsenal’s Mo Elneny and Liverpool’s Mo Salah have both contracted the virus and are now self-isolating in Cairo, therefore certain to miss their next League games.

Now today we have been informed by the Bosnian FA that Sead Kolasinac has also now tested positive. They released a statement today which said: “After Ibrahim Šehić, another member of the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina will not be able to play against Italy tonight due to the coronavirus.

“It is about Sead Kolašinac who was retested this morning.

“The results of that test have just arrived, which show that our defender is positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus”.

Elneny is going to be a big miss for Arsenal against Leeds, although Kolasinac maybe not so much, although it remains to be seen whether there will still be further infections as there are many more games before the players return to their clubs…