Yet another Arsenal player wants out – Alarm bells anyone?

Well lovely Arsenal people, another Arsenal player wants to leave. This time it’s not just online rumours. Ainsley came out and said he wants to go somewhere where he is wanted.

You have to ask the question of how much can you get from a player who doesn’t want to be here? Xhaka wanted to leave, eventually didn’t, we made him captain and you all know what happened.

Ainsley has been an Arsenal player for a while now and he’s made it clear multiple times he wants to play in midfield. That hasn’t happened even though we are short in this department and I see why he wants to leave.

Add Bellerin and Willian and it’s just unbelievable. Remember how Arteta lauded the talent of Willian? We promised Bellerin he’d leave, we have Chambers and Cedric (God knows why) and AMN, why is he still here?

These decisions lie on Arteta. Just like the fact we can’t win a header and there’s a certain Saliba at Marseille dropping solid after solid performance. What does that tell you?

Arteta is a tyrant. And the players want to leave, because the board are backing him and they don’t see what else there is to do. At this point keeping Arteta means stabbing ourselves with a knife until we bleed to death.

This is by far the worst Arsenal I have ever seen. It’s impossible to perform better in such a toxic environment and it’s largely down Mikel Arteta. Hopefully by October 1st he will be put out of his misery.