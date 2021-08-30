Yet another Arsenal player wants out – Alarm bells anyone?

Another player desperate to leave Arsenal by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, another Arsenal player wants to leave. This time it’s not just online rumours. Ainsley came out and said he wants to go somewhere where he is wanted.
You have to ask the question of how much can you get from a player who doesn’t want to be here? Xhaka wanted to leave, eventually didn’t, we made him captain and you all know what happened.
Ainsley has been an Arsenal player for a while now and he’s made it clear multiple times he wants to play in midfield. That hasn’t happened even though we are short in this department and I see why he wants to leave.
Add Bellerin and Willian and it’s just unbelievable. Remember how Arteta lauded the talent of Willian? We promised Bellerin he’d leave, we have Chambers and Cedric (God knows why) and AMN, why is he still here?
These decisions lie on Arteta. Just like the fact we can’t win a header and there’s a certain Saliba at Marseille dropping solid after solid performance. What does that tell you?
Arteta is a tyrant. And the players want to leave, because the board are backing him and they don’t see what else there is to do. At this point keeping Arteta means stabbing ourselves with a knife until we bleed to death.
This is by far the worst Arsenal I have ever seen. It’s impossible to perform better in such a toxic environment and it’s largely down Mikel Arteta. Hopefully by October 1st he will be put out of his misery.
Konstantin
Do you want people to leave for nothing all the time ?? The player you talking about never was first choice under any manger. He wants to be cm no manger found him suitable. Xaka Roma wanted him on the cheap. All players arsenal trying to get them out no one wants to pay for them ..and all left over from previous manger you and I liked so much but you have to be fair and honest it’s a huge problem .
Grow up ffs. AMN doesnt get selected, nor Nelson, nor Willian we should be delighted they want to leave. Cause for concern! Jesus.
MA is out of his depth at Arsena.Once upon a time,Arsenal were one of the top 4 and then top 6.It was invited to join the super league.
Soon it will be a distant memory.The invincibles is now history.If Arsenal dont improve their fortunes by seasons end,it will sink further.
As for Ma,he must go back to basics.Imho,he has been tinkering too much
We will have to wait till Setp 11
While one person people want to see back off has no plan to leave at all. Perhaps Arteta is doing another Ozil but because he is Arteta people will find an excuse for him. I bet if it was Ozil then 90% ppl in comment section would be abusing the hell out of him. If fans wanted Ozil to cancel his contract and leave because he failed then so has Arteta why most same people are not making same demands from Arteta?
Players say they want to leave clubs for a variety of reasons.
AMN wants to be a regular in a Prem first team which is understandable & Xhaka might just have wanted to get a pay rise.
Managers want to get players out either because they’re not good enough or because they have attitude problems.
Unless you’re part of the coaching staff your unlikely to get remotely close to the truth.
After 3 games in, (one against the current Prem champions and the other against the current European champions) its way too early to panic.
It has been three years since the fm left.Tbh,he shd have left ten yeras ago after the 8-2 debacle followed by further humiliation against the top teams lateron.
While other teams like the foxes and spuds have been challenging,the gunners remain stagnant.
Arsenal need a kungfu master to fight agai nst opponents not his protege.The latter needs time to finetune his skills.In the meantime,the opponents have recruited kungku masters with a black belt and win more prizes.
Its obvious who will win:a black belt holder or one with yellow belt
Konstantin, whilst I too think Arteta should go, your article is absolute rubbish. All the players that you are saying want to leave are doing so because they are already on the transfer list.
It is very possible that other players may ask to leave as the team is not performing as they should. But until such time as regular first team players ask to go please refrain from such misleading articles, as it does your cause no good at all.
Your one valid point was regarding Saliba, but it was lost amongst all of the misinformation.
Maitland Niles is typical of the confused malaise Arsenal has experienced since 2016.
Like Utd (8 years, 4 managers + 800mill spend)
has found we too were completely unprepared transitioning from a two decade manager.
Yet many of us had been calling for a complete clear out and a rebuild since 2016.
Our pleas fell on deaf ears.
Emery was actually a complete genius getting
5th and making the EL final.
Arsenal sacked him because top 4 was “expected”.
Arteta’s two 8th placed finishes finally
jolted Arsenal back to Reality.
So Arsenal has been reborn in June 2021.
Clearing out the fat.
In Young high ceiling high resale value players.
Players and fans must totally buy in or jog on.
Saliba, Guendouzie and Niles have not bought into the process so are being loaned out to see if they can improve their attitude.
The new normal has been hampered by covid meaning clearing the fat will have to wait till the market improves.
Covid, injuries and a horror early draw
has seen most fans already giving up just 4 months into the new project.
Not me.
As long as we are top 12 after 14 games
and in the top 10 by Xmas I am definitely on board.
I predict top 6 in May
Its all about being realistic.
when you talk through your arse about high ceiling/high resale players are you referring to White and Ramsdale, who we paid well over the number for…can you tell me what would have to transpire in the next 4 years for us to make a profit from these two particular purchases…just asking oh great purveyor of nonsense…must be nice when, like the hierarchy at this club, you can wantonly move the goalposts whenever it best suits your catch of the day narrative
i agree, its a long season. I am of the Sparky Anderson school.
“Lets look at 1/4 way through the season.” So i will reserve judgement until after match day 10.
For all his faults I doubt Arteta is the reason why we can’t get rid of players.
Except for Amn probably.
It’s because we want to much for basically poor players.
And that we put them on silly wages that that other clubs will not match.
The fans and supporters got what they wished for. They wanted Wenger out and money To be spent. Well here we are, how does it feel? £400m spent, wage bill as high as ever, bottom of the league, 4 seasons without Champions League, as opposed to 22 consecutive ones, still no titles. 1 fa cup as opposed to 3 in the 4 before he left. I always said he should have left after the CL defeat, but I also said be careful what u wish for as he was over achieving.
I hope you can now all trust the protest and suck up the crap, cos it’s the fans and kroenke that brought us to this cess pit, arteta was just the lead ring that helped it sink.
The supporters are the ones to pay.
The topic should really be how can Arteta say to William he can win the CL in his 3rd year. We were miles off and worse.
This is an inherit problem though, to stop this falling.
I’m still in belief that we continue on this path for now to see as if we build the staff we can create the structure to help the club.
Overmars would be great to work alongside Edu. Edu can focus on south America more too and Overmars can take care of europe more and also put into attack ideas.
Regarding Willian thou, feel for him cs he never won the CL and chelsea won it last year too. That must of hurt. He could of been a top performer but we in truth needed more.
M.Niles I would sell ideally to Everton cs they are our rivals (like it or not) and they did well buying Gray. I would take it as a compliment and utilise him more as a squad player. I dunno if he wants to play midfield, I dont see him there long term. He plays it safe too much and looks for delicate thru balls, which means he must dictate play but he cant. As a Right back he could see more joy finding himself attacking wide. Its up to him. It’s like Bellerin, he has more to give I feel but he just hasnt since coming back from his injury.
fans are complaining players that want to leave for game time and yet they want the club to spend big on new players….
people are jobless, medical bills not paid, lacking of hospital beds, insufficient funds for medical research….these are not essential but spending big on players is a must?
Capped as a RFB and doesn’t want to play there. Arsenal wants you Ainsley how about playing where every manager has told you is your best position?
At least AMN is showing ambition, wanting to leave to get playing time. The unfortunate thing is that AMN refuses to take the advice of every manager he has worked with, that his future lies at right back or right wing back.
If the manager doesn’t want to select him, his future is obviously elsewhere.
AMN wants to leave and am I concerned?
No, not really.
He’s a decent ok player but he’s no Saka and he’s no Smith Rowe and that the standard you want from our academy. Hutchinson and Patino are the next two off of the conveyor belt that are up to the Saka level.