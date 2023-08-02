Yet another Arsenal starlet leaves the Gunners permanently

Arsenal midfielder Ben Cottrell has completed a permanent transfer to Slovenian first-division side NS Mura after spending around 13 years with the Gunners.

The 21-year-old made 13 appearances for the Gunners’ Premier League 2 team last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists from midfield.

Despite being highly regarded as a potential first-team player, Cottrell’s opportunities were hindered by injury setbacks in recent years. He suffered a tough time with injuries starting in the 2020/21 season, which affected his chances of breaking into the senior squad.

🚨 Official: Ben Cottrell has joined Slovenian side NS Mura on a permanent deal from Arsenal, having been at the club since 2010. Wishing you the very best in the future, @Bencottrell8! 👊 #afc pic.twitter.com/jozpiXGX91 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2023

After finally recovering and getting a run of games this year, it became evident that Cottrell needed regular senior football to further his development.

The London side acknowledged his contributions and journey with the club, expressing their gratitude for his time at the academy, where he joined at the age of eight.

The Gunners also thanked him for his appearances with the under-21s last season and wished him success with NS Mura.

✅ Confirmed: Ben Cottrell joins Slovenian side NS Mura. 🗣️ Cottrell: "I believe that I made the right decision to come to Mura, where I can progress and I promise that I will do everything to restore the trust of the club with successful games." https://t.co/hJAZmTXfQF pic.twitter.com/LsAMce2V4X — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) August 1, 2023

Despite facing challenges during his time at Arsenal, the midfielder’s talent and potential still garnered recognition, and fans will be keen to see how he performs in his new environment with NS Mura.

There have been plenty of departures from the Arsenal’s Premier League 2 side. But now the team must focus on getting few bodies out of the first team.

After spending £200 million on acquisitions this summer, the London side need to bring in some cash to further rejuvenate the squad with fresh players.

That is the next step that they should focus on. And they have one month to do so.

Writer – Yash Bisht

