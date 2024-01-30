Yet another Arsenal transfer target is ruled out of the running

Arsenal has one of the best defenses in the EPL. Statistics do not deceive; the Arsenal defense is the real deal.

Even so, there has been speculation that Arteta is interested in recruiting at least one marquee center back before concluding: “Now, this is my dream central defense.”

Arsenal had reportedly considered signing Goncalo Inacio, a defender from Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese international is becoming one of the best central defenders Europe has to offer. Every big team is allegedly interested in signing him.

This winter, he would have been signed under his £51 million release clause. It was stated earlier this month that Arsenal were in a good position to sign him. However, the Gunners, with their desire to comply with FFP, have lacked the financial resources to activate that release clause. No other club has stepped up to sign the defender.

The battle for Inacio will have to wait until the summer transfer window, and interestingly, there’s a chance Arsenal may not be involved.

According to Portuguese publication Record, Liverpool and Newcastle are the primary clubs vying for the Portugal defender, with Arsenal’s interest in the transfer currently unknown.

For those who have seen Goncalo Inacio’s defensive compilation videos, not publicly going for him must be baffling to some Gunners.

But that shouldn’t bother them too much because Mikel Arteta always knows what’s best, and the decision to go or not go for Inacio may be his. If he doesn’t approve the transfer, we’ll have to trust him.

Darren N