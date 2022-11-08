Yet another injury forces Jordan Nobbs to drop out of the England squad again

Injury puts Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs out of England Women squad By Michelle

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs has withdrawn from the England squad because of injury. Jordan captained Arsenal Women to a 4-0 victory over Leicester in the Women’s Super League on Sunday. However, Mana Iwabuchi came off the bench to replace Nobbs in the 68th minute of the game. Arsenal have not issued any update as to Jordans injury at this time, but perhaps it was picked up at the weekend.

Due to injury, Jordan has missed out on a World Cup and Olympic Games in recent years, the midfielder then missed out on summer’s home European Championship 2022 Women’s Euros squad, after a knee problem ended the 29-year-old’s chances of playing in the tournament. However, England Manager Sarina Wiegman renamed Jordan as part of the Lionesses squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Nobbs has been playing exceptionally for Arsenal in recent weeks, after a few weeks on the bench at the start of the season and was rightly rewarded with Player of the Match in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat of West Ham in the WSL, as well as in Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat of Zurich in the Champions League.

England face Japan on 11 November, then Norway four days later.

We are sure Jordan will be very upset that she can’t join the Lionesses in Spain for the friendlies, especially after being in such devastating form recently.

Wishing Jordan the best of luck in her recovery and sorry we won`t be seeing you in Murcia!

