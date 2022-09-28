Yet another ridiculous article tries to send Bukayo Saka to Man City

We have had rumours linking Bukayo Saka with a move to Manchester City ever since the transfer window began, and every time there is a lack of news around due to the international break or the Queens funeral, there is a resurgence in space-filling articles to annoy Arsenal fans.

During the funeral break there was an outbreak of these idiotic posts, which I highlighted in this post a couple of weeks ago, and today the Mirror is wasting time and space by quoting the ex-England keeper spouting the same old nonsense.

Apparently, James told GGRecon: “I do like what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal and Bukayo Saka is a big part of that, I can, however, understand why players want to move.

“What’s best for Bukayo? Well, if you want to be part of a revolution in a sense, then you should stay at Arsenal as they’re building something and they’ve not won the league for 18 years.

“You’re part of a revolution if you can get Arsenal to compete for the Premier League title, but if you want trophies instantly, then you’re almost guaranteed it if you go to Manchester City.

“I believe he’d be a wonderful addition for Manchester City. I’ve got a lot of Arsenal friends, so I believe he should move to Manchester City.”

What sort of nonsense is that, “I’ve got a lot of Arsenal friends“. Well, if you did have any, you haven’t got them any more.

Oooh these sort of articles get my goat I tell you!!!!

