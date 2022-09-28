Yet another ridiculous article tries to send Bukayo Saka to Man City

We have had rumours linking Bukayo Saka with a move to Manchester City ever since the transfer window began, and every time there is a lack of news around due to the international break or the Queens funeral, there is a resurgence in space-filling articles to annoy Arsenal fans.
During the funeral break there was an outbreak of these idiotic posts, which I highlighted in this post a couple of weeks ago, and today the Mirror is wasting time and space by quoting the ex-England keeper spouting the same old nonsense.
Apparently, James told GGRecon: “I do like what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal and Bukayo Saka is a big part of that, I can, however, understand why players want to move.
“What’s best for Bukayo? Well, if you want to be part of a revolution in a sense, then you should stay at Arsenal as they’re building something and they’ve not won the league for 18 years.
“You’re part of a revolution if you can get Arsenal to compete for the Premier League title, but if you want trophies instantly, then you’re almost guaranteed it if you go to Manchester City.
“I believe he’d be a wonderful addition for Manchester City. I’ve got a lot of Arsenal friends, so I believe he should move to Manchester City.”
What sort of nonsense is that, “I’ve got a lot of Arsenal friends“. Well, if you did have any, you haven’t got them any more.
Oooh these sort of articles get my goat I tell you!!!!
This will continue until a new contract is signed. Same for Saliba.
‘Still lots of time to sign”….good old story. We have no power now because we put ourselves in this position. Saka can now demand a huge salary or he won’t extend and other clubs are already circling to pick up yet another Arsenal bargain. Our contract management is superb.
What he said ☝️👌
Notable Premier League players whose contracts expire at the same time as Saka, some of these will have optional one year extension but not all:
Some significant names near the top of the list and many nailed-on starters for the small teams lower down. Arsenal also has Saliba, Xhaka and Martinelli.
Man City have got Kayky to replace Mahrez in the future. Unless they’ll be willing to pay around 60 M for Saka in next summer
gotanidea
You mean 60m for Saka? You don’t know what you’re talking about. Saka fetches a minimum of 100m
So why don’t talk about Kane, Foden or Mount. Why? Because they hate Arsenal.
James makes an interesting point or two
Yes, Saka can be part of the project and may want to stay and realise his dreams at his boyhood club
Yes, he may not care and want to join instead, one of the most successful clubs in recent years and win a trophy
I don’t know what’s inside his head and neither do I know how long Pep will be at MC. A change of manager may not be an instant success and as things stand at present Saka, hopefully, sees a great future at Arsenal and will want to be settled in a place he knows and loves