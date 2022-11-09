Yet another trophy for Beth Mead – BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2022

Arsenal & Lioness star Beth Mead is BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2022! By Michelle

Beth Mead has won the 2022 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year award!

Whilst posing for the official Arsenal Women’s team photo, Beth was surprised by ex-England teammate Ellen White, who presented her with the trophy. Arsenal’s official team photographer was on hand at London Colney to capture the whole Arsenal squad’s reaction, which you can see below.

Beth has had a fantastic year for both Arsenal and England’s Lionesses. She was deemed the top candidate over Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, Wolfburg attacker Alexandra Popp, Lyon captain Wendie Renard and Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas (who won the Ballon d’Or Feminin 2022, where Beth came in 2nd by only one point).

The prize is voted for by fans and has been running since 2015. Fellow Gunners Captain Kim Little and Beth’s partner Vivianne Miedema have previously won the BBC Footballer of the year prize.

2022 really has been Beth’s year after England’s Lionesses won the European Championships in the summer and Beth was awarded the Player of the Tournament and the Golden Boot accolades.

You can meet Beth at The Armoury at Emirates Stadium soon, as she is doing a book signing of her new book Lioness: My journey to glory.

Congratulations to our MEADOOOOOO! Fully deserved young lady!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….