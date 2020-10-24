Yet more praise for Thomas Partey after his debut masterclass

90 Mins has become the latest to praise Thomas Partey after his first start for Arsenal.

Arsenal struggled but eventually signed the coveted midfielder in the final hours of the last transfer window.

The Ghanaian has been a long-term target of the club and Mikel Arteta considered him to be the player that will complete his team.

It looked so much like the Gunners will be unable to complete the transfer of the box to box midfielder, however, they did sign him eventually.

After his performance on his first start Thursday night against Rapid Wien, the Gunners will be happy that they made the transfer happen.

90 Mins also watched on in delight and they ran an article which praised the Ghanaian.

The piece claims that his display was reminiscent of that of Patrick Vieira and one that Arsenal has missed since the great Frenchman left them.

It reads: “A display that encapsulated all of the traits an Arsenal midfield has been yearning for since the days of Patrick Vieira – such comparisons were inevitable. His reading of danger was faultless, passing range extensive and driving with possession at his feet reminiscent of the former captain.

“It took but a matter of minutes for his quality to ooze across the Allianz Stadion; players of his calibre never take long to assert their superiority.”