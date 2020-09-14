Yet more proof that Kroenke has little interest in Arsenal

It has been reported in The Sun today that our own owner Stan Kroenke has put not one penny into the club over the past five years. Does that come as a surprise? Nope not one little bit!
The money we have been getting has reportedly come from the clubs earnings over that period. So no wander now that we are in a pandemic, we are struggling to make ends meet with regards to transfers and player contracts, because the club isn’t earning any match day revenue, which I’m assuming would be the place that the earnings would mainly come from.
If it were reported that he did put money in, I think many of our fans would be in shock right now! As we are known as being a team that does not really splash the cash like other teams, it is no wander! No backing from the men above and no funds. What exactly are we getting from Kroenke but a headache?
Kroenke’s lack of support and spending has been the reason that many fans turned on the club over the years, in particular turning on Arsene Wenger when he was nearing the end of his time at the club. But even at the time, the most loyal Arsenal fans were aware that his plans and wants for the club was not in his own hands. Making it clearer now that some players had left because of the lack of leadership from Kroenke. Not once did I blame Wenger, but it was sad to see fans turning on him and protesting for him to go when they didn’t see the actual picture of Kroenke being the fault for our demise.
As the below report from Swiss Ramble shows, Stan Kroenke has invested zilch into the club over the past few years. But although we had no money coming in we made £101m of payments, which was a £40m debt and an interest of £61m, also having to pay KSE which is one of Kroenke’s many companies £6m for ‘advisory services’. So we are fine to pay him and his companies but he cannot give us anything..
As if we didn’t know that we are nothing but a mere little business for Kroenke it had to be splashed all over the news too.
Gooners?
Shenel
I’m no defender of Kroenke but riddle me this. Why is The Sun article focused almost solely on Arsenal when there are a number of teams – including ManU and Spurs – whose owners are equally unwilling to part with their own money. Or have I read it wrong?
Not surprised…. Arsenal problems started the day shares were sold to this man.. With him, our fortunes diminish
Kronk isn’t Arsenal owner to put money in, we have a self sustainable business plan, which is fuelled by revenues from outside sources and sponsorship. The only time he will put money in is to save his investment, not to win trophies. Why do people keep bringing up the obvious, he isn’t investing in trophies or leagues, that is not why he bought Arsenal. He will only make sure his investment is safe.
When we win anything it will be because of the model, not him buying it.
He has paid off our last debt, so he has freed up money to spend, which we would not have if he hadn’t. As i understand it we are debt free, as such.
Ok, so let’s make sure everyone understands this (because it seems the Sun don’t).
KSE (Arsenal’s parent company of which Kroenke is the CEO) paid off £120m of the club’s debts. Bonds are basically long-term loans; the owner of a bond is lending money to the originator. Now Arsenal, instead of owing these bondholders, owe KSE at a lower interest rate (cheaper debt). This means loan repayments (that the tweet cites) are reduced and, I would imagine (otherwise there would be no point in doing this), spread over a longer period. The result in extra cash that would otherwise have to be used to repay debts, can be spent. Although of course there’s no guarantee that it’ll be on transfers, the owner has literally just dropped £120m on consolidating debts.
Wait until the end of the window, then let’s make an assessment.
He’s awful. I understand the self-sustaining model, but you should still invest to keep your asset desirable. I really had hoped this summer would spur a change since Josh is more involved and Arteta has inspired real confidence in Arsenal being able to do big things. Then I remember Stan only sees us as a dollar sign, not an actual club with ambitions to win trophies. And he cares even less about the opinion of any breathing fan. Dont own Arsenal if you do not care. When we Get rid of this loser will be a glorious day. He has a horrible reputation and throws his money at Numpty Trump too. Ugh.
I’ve been an Arsenal supporter all my life, and that’s a long time. But I’m just as avid and enthusiastic as all the wonderful, hopeful, young supporters we have. We are so close to having a great side, just a couple of quality midfielders away. So now Kroenke can show us if he believes in our Club, our Team and all of us Supporters. If not he should $$$$ off.