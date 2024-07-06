Yohan Cabaye reveals what Saliba needs to become the best in the world

William Saliba is already considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and some argue that he is among the best in Europe.

The Arsenal star is becoming a key player for the French national team, which will further elevate his profile in world football.

Saliba has significantly improved Arsenal’s defence over the last two seasons, continually developing and enhancing his skills.

However, there is debate over whether he can already be considered a world-class player and one of the best in the world. While he shows immense potential, there is still room for growth.

Former Premier League star Yohan Cabaye believes Saliba is close to reaching world-class status but feels he is missing one key element. Cabaye insists that if Saliba starts contributing goals, he can then be called a world-class player.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Technically, he’s so relaxed on the ball, and so good at finding the right ball and starting attacks.

‘For me, he’s a very, very, very good defender. He’ll be a complete defender when he’s able to score more goals, from set-pieces.

‘Sometimes his headers aren’t quite at the top level, but other than that, he’s a special player. For me, he’s the best French player in the Premier League right now.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is already one of the finest defenders in Europe, and we expect him to keep blossoming on our books.

