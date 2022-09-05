“You are going to have a big problem” Gabriel Jesus bemoans Arsenal’s lack of cutting edge

Gabriel Jesus has warned Arsenal they must start killing teams off and winning matches else they will pay as they did against Manchester United yesterday.

The Red Devils secured a 3-1 win against Mikel Arteta’s side even though the Gunners had more of the ball and worked harder with it.

United defended well and hit Arteta’s side on the break when they had the chance.

They executed their counterattacks to perfection, and that helped them to secure the points.

However, Arsenal would feel they could have at least earned a draw for their efforts in the game.

But they have themselves to blame for not taking the chances that came their way.

Jesus said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘Everyone is together and we stick together until the end, and that’s it. We came to play against a strong opponent and it’s always hard, it’s the Premier League.

‘So we are not happy because, in my opinion, we could win today because we play so much better. But that’s football, they have quality as well and then if you don’t go there and kill, you are going to have a big problem – and that’s what happened.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning is all that matters in the Premier League and to achieve that, you must score most of the chances that you get.

Hopefully, our players have learnt from this fixture and they will do much better in their next games.

Arteta: ‘Arsenal need to play with more courage’

