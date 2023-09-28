“You can always tell” Pundit questions Arsenal’s penalty against Spurs

Pundit Frank McAvennie has strongly criticised Arsenal’s penalty awarded against Tottenham, deeming it embarrassing. The penalty was awarded when a shot appeared to strike Cristian Romero’s arm, but the decision has been a subject of contention.

McAvennie argues that the penalty verdict was harsh, as it is challenging to discern where the defender could have placed his hands to avoid the contact. He suggests that the incident occurred in a sensitive area on the field, making it a difficult spot for any potential foul.

Furthermore, McAvennie contends that even the players involved in the match were not fully convinced of the penalty decision, highlighting the controversy and debate surrounding the call.

He tells Football Insider:

“I had thought it hit the Arsenal player’s hand first. It took them forever to decide and give the penalty as well but where is he supposed to put his hands? It is just embarrassing.

“You can always tell when players claim for a penalty. You can tell, when one or two do it is not a penalty but when they all do it it is.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

That spot kick may seem soft, but the officials had a good look at it and decided to give it.

That game has ended and we need to move on to the other matches ahead of us.

We do not need a penalty or an own goal to score goals and our players must show they can find the back of the net without help in our next matches.

——————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…