“You can praise Arsenal all you want, but …” Keane tells Arsenal all that matters is winning

Roy Keane has no interest in stats that show Arsenal did well when they faced Manchester United yesterday, and he insists all that matters is the result.

The Gunners were the better team, but United beat them 3-1.

Mikel Arteta’s side worked so hard to get at least a point from the fixture, but it turned out that their efforts were not good enough.

Regardless of how they have played, the most important thing is that they have lost the fixture.

Paul Merson and Roy Keane argued over the Gunners’ performance in the game, and the Manchester United legend insists how they played does not matter as much as the result.

He said, as quoted by The Sun: “We’ve been sitting here and, even in the first half, giving Arsenal a lot of plaudits.

“When I was a player and teams came here and had a good day, I never worried about the plaudits.

“I was interested in the points. You can praise Arsenal all you want, but this is about results and winning football matches.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keane is right, all that matters is the result of the match.

We will never get rewarded for dominating a game, and United gets the three points if they outscore us.

We must learn from this and become more ruthless from now on.

