‘You can see the progression’ – Arteta praised for role in Arsenal rebuild

Noel Whelan has claimed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta‘s job will be safer than that of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United.

The Gunners manager has guided his side to remain unbeaten in each of their last seven in all competitions, despite suffering a dreadful start to the season before that.

Arsenal now sit in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup, as well as sitting up in 10th spot in the division, just three points behind West Ham who sit in the fourth and final Champions League spot at present.

It has been a vast turnaround from being sat on the foot of the table after three matches, while Man United have gone from being considered amongst the four chasing this season’s PL title, to join the rest of the chasing pack who will end up vying for the remaining European places it seems.

Ole Gunnar is the one now soaking up the pressure on his job following a devastating and embarrassing defeat at the hands of Liverpool this weekend, and there was even strong rumours circulating that he had been sacked, although that no longer looks the case.

Former Leeds star Whelan insists that the Arsenal boss’s job is the more secure of the two, especially given the way the two have conducted themselves in the transfer windows in recent seasons.

“Arteta will definitely have more leeway than someone like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when it comes to job security,” he told the FootballInsider247.

“They’ve not gone out and spent the money that Manchester United have over the years.

“They have an amazing blend of youth and experienced players who have been at the club for a long time.

“These youngsters have come through from the academy system and know the club inside out – Saka and Smith-Rowe, for example, and that is massively important.

“I think now you’re seeing the jigsaw coming together and they are getting the performances and results they needed.

“Arteta will say there’s still a lot of work to do. They still aren’t near the Liverpool’s or Chelsea’s of the league.

“You can see the progression and the building process.“