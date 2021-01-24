“You can upgrade by reducing the age of your striker” Arsenal urged to replace Lacazette

Kevin Campbell has urged Arsenal to cash in on Alexandre Lacazette now and replace him with Odsonne Edouard.

Lacazette is one of two older strikers at the Emirates, and after giving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new contract, the Gunners will have two 30+ attackers in their team if they renew Laca’s deal.

The Frenchman has had a fine season and was scoring the goals when Aubameyang couldn’t find his scoring boots not so long ago.

He has under two years left on his current Arsenal contract, and the club should be looking at offering him a new deal soon before his current contract expires if they want him to stay.

They have also been linked with a move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, and Campbell thinks it is better for them to sell the former Lyon man and sign Edouard instead.

Edouard has been one of the main strikers in Scotland in the last few seasons, and Campbell thinks he would be a solid replacement for the Frenchman.

When asked by Football Insider if the Celtic centre-forward would be a welcome addition at the Emirates, Campbell said: “Edouard is an amazing player.

“It is a position that Mikel Arteta and Edu need to look at soon.

“You can upgrade by reducing the age of your striker. Lacazette still has life in him, do not get me wrong, but Edouard is a lot younger. Obviously, if that was to happen, you are bringing an asset into the football club.

“Edouard is very good with his back to goal which is a big advantage. He can be a link man.

“The resale value for Lacazette is not huge and the last chance to sell him for decent money could be this summer.

“There has to be a ruthless streak now. Arteta has to move and shake as he sees fit – nobody is safe.”