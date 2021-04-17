You cannot write Arsenal off in the Europa League

It was never in doubt really was it! by Shenel
I always knew we were going to get through, so what was all the panic about LOL..
No really, I did. I always had the faith and positive mindset that we were going to get a comfortable result in Prague, I just never imagined it to be over within the first 30 minutes of the tie.
Having spent all day going through all sorts of emotions and results in my head, if someone had told me I could sit back and relax for 60 minutes, something I haven’t been able to do when watching an Arsenal came so far this season, I would have told them where to go.
And I know people will say “oh it was only Slavia Prague” but let’s not forget this team has beaten Leicester and Rangers before they came up against us, and they hadn’t lost at home in over a year and a half, close to two years.
But all I will say is never write Arsenal off.
If only they did the same last week, we wouldn’t be having heart palpitations for a whole week!
But our boys have played well over both legs of this tie and were just unfortunate with their finishing in the first leg, but have more than made up for it in the second leg with four goals on the night making it 5-1 on aggregate to pretty much blow Slavia Prague away..
Now if they can take this form from the past two games into the rest of the games, they have left for the season including a tie against Villareal and a possible Europa League final to contend with, then I don’t see why we can’t be named European Champions.
In what has been one of the most unpredictable, inconsistent and weird seasons I think we are ever going to be witness to, Arsenal have put themselves in one of the best positions possible to make winning the Europa League a reality!
Well, heres hoping hey Gooners?
Shenel Osman
True. You can’t write off any of the 4 teams
As long as Lacazette, Smith-Rowe and Saka start, I believe Arsenal can get past Villareal. Aubameyang can come in as a super sub
There’s only 4 teams left and only 3 games to win it
Its a bit obvious that you can’t write anyone off including us😐
We cannot be named European Champions though Shenel as it’s the Europe League we are in, not the Champions League.
You always knew Arsenal would do what? Oh, because we qualified you can bodly say this? Most Arsenal fans are not even sure the Arsenal that will turn up. You know what, tell me what you know about Villarel too, tell me what you know now that we are yet to play them.
Oh I don’t know about her but I knew we were qualifying. Like I said, the next day I came on here and like Dan I was asking what the fuss and drama was about when it wasn’t like we were going to Camp Nou or Allianz Arena. See it was simple to understand, Arsenal had the whole chance and higher probability to qualify despite playing 1-1. It seems you guys don’t understand that concedimy just one goal at home without losing was safe even though not conceding at was much better.
Immediately that game ended 1-1. Slavia now had all the pressure to make sure Arsenal don’t end up scoring just one goal too. The chances were higher for us because we always create chances to score, it’s always been our conversion rate.
Scoring 3 in thirty minutes was just what uwasnt expecting.
Oh and the Villarreal game? I can te you it depends on the lineup Arteta picks. If Auba starts then our chanceswill reduce because Emery will have his boys running and pressing and we all know Auba will ghost in such situations.
The question wasn’t for me but here is my thoughts. At this stage of the competition all teams have equal chance. There is no clear favourite or they are all favourites.
Every team left is a potential winner. As long as Arteta sticks to the winning lineup.
Lacazette.
Pepe. Smith-Rowe. Saka.
Ceballos. Partey.
Xhaka. Mari. Holding. Chambers.
Leno.
With this selection, we should be able to blow any team away. I pray none of them picks up any injury.
Unai Emery is a tough adversary in the Europa League. Underestimate him and we will suffer for sure. He has a strong and powerful group…..and this is his competition. We are for sure capable of winning though, it will depend if Arteta goes into ‘frozen balls’ mode. We all know he can suddenly get overly strange defensive mindsets. As Warriors we will win this, as Wimps we we go out with a puff. It’s down to Arteta…..is he a man with a man’s accoutrements or is he a scared cat who will bottle it?