You cannot write Arsenal off in the Europa League

It was never in doubt really was it! by Shenel

I always knew we were going to get through, so what was all the panic about LOL..

No really, I did. I always had the faith and positive mindset that we were going to get a comfortable result in Prague, I just never imagined it to be over within the first 30 minutes of the tie.

Having spent all day going through all sorts of emotions and results in my head, if someone had told me I could sit back and relax for 60 minutes, something I haven’t been able to do when watching an Arsenal came so far this season, I would have told them where to go.

And I know people will say “oh it was only Slavia Prague” but let’s not forget this team has beaten Leicester and Rangers before they came up against us, and they hadn’t lost at home in over a year and a half, close to two years.

But all I will say is never write Arsenal off.

If only they did the same last week, we wouldn’t be having heart palpitations for a whole week!

But our boys have played well over both legs of this tie and were just unfortunate with their finishing in the first leg, but have more than made up for it in the second leg with four goals on the night making it 5-1 on aggregate to pretty much blow Slavia Prague away..

Now if they can take this form from the past two games into the rest of the games, they have left for the season including a tie against Villareal and a possible Europa League final to contend with, then I don’t see why we can’t be named European Champions.

In what has been one of the most unpredictable, inconsistent and weird seasons I think we are ever going to be witness to, Arsenal have put themselves in one of the best positions possible to make winning the Europa League a reality!

Well, heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman