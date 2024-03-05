“You can’t be satisfied.” Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal has to remain consistent

Mikel Arteta acknowledges that, at this stage of the season, Arsenal cannot afford to be complacent despite their good performance.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form this year, consistently delivering strong performances. They find themselves in a serious title race alongside Liverpool and Manchester City, both of which are considered stronger favourites.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have secured league titles at least once in the last four years, but Arsenal hasn’t claimed the championship since 2004.

It is a tough title race as all three teams do not want to be the first side to drop points, making every Arsenal game a must-win for the Gunners.

Speaking after his side secured the 6-0 win against Sheffield United, Arteta insists there is no room for them to rest on their laurels.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We don’t know whether goal difference will be crucial.

‘The fact we are scoring that many goals and not conceding any is a great sign. But it’s about winning every game now and that’s the demand those two clubs have put over the last six or seven years – that’s the task ahead of us.

‘It was a great night, as this is a really difficult place to come. But still the most important part of the season is to come. We have got to constantly keep improving and be better. You can’t be satisfied and I love that the players keep pushing.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to remain in form for the rest of this season if we want to win the league because the two clubs ahead of us do not look like they will drop too many points.

