You can’t blame Arteta for Arsenal transfer failings

Not Everything is the Coach’s Fault
We always talk about results as if managers were magicians. Here is the truth: no manager can do better than his squad. Or better put: a manager can do better than his squad maybe once or twice but not over time. Everything regresses to the mean eventually.
What is the mean in football? What is average performance? Take a look at that PSG super team. Despite all of the great players they have acquired, they will still lose some games. The difference is that they will win most games. Just like those famous Barcelona and Real Madrid squads of the 2010s lost some games but they won a lot as well. This is why managers always want to buy quality players both on the defensive and attacking end. Your quality ultimately determines how far you go.
Sometimes, a team will perform worse than its quality or perform better, but no team can escape its inherent quality. A popular adage says that you are only as good as the worst player you field. This adage demonstrates how far a team can sink.
Look at the team we fielded against Brentford on Friday. In that team, we have a defender bought cheaply from South America in January for 4m euros. We have an academy boy whose best stint was playing out of position for a relegated side and whose value is surely no more than 15-20 million euros. We have a new 21-year-old from Anderlecht. A 19-year-old prospect. A 20-year-old striker from the academy who has never played Premier League football in his life. And then a 72 million euros ‘superstar’ who can’t dribble past one player.
No matter how you spin it, the team is a shambles and it was close to the best possible team we could field, given the circumstances. People will say that Arsenal still fielded a better team than Brentford and should have won. True. However, football does not always work that way. You don’t always beat teams you are better than 1-on-1. The difference is that a better team will win more points over time than a poorer side. But anything may happen in a one-off game.
Mikel Arteta, compared to Chelsea, United, City and Liverpool, is working with absolutely nothing. Maybe only 2-3 of our players arguably enter any of those sides. That is a staggering difference in quality. It is staggering and it will show.
Arteta has only gotten 3 serious players across 2 windows so far and all three are defensively oriented. Chelsea signed 5 serious players in one season. Liverpool and City, who currently have two of the best first teams in football, are still signing the likes of Dias, Grealish, Jota, Thiago, Konate and Kane into their already superb first teams. United are adding Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani. Chelsea are adding Lukaku, Havertz, Werner, Mendy, Thiago Silva and Hakim Ziyech.
Do you see it yet? Or are you still thinking Arteta is the problem?
Even Tottenham have signed a 50M defender of their own. That’s Tottenham. We haven’t bought one attacking midfielder for Arteta yet. No forward. Only signings like Nuno Tavares for 8 million, Willian on a free transfer, Pablo Mari for 4 million, Cedric Soares on loan. It is a comedy show and you are watching the stage manager.
We came into this season knowing that we needed major players at CB, CM, AM, RB and maybe ST. That’s 5 major players. Five! And how many have we bought? One.
That is the fault.
Agboola Israel
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Blame the fans!
Arsenal can’t buy a new senior CF without selling Aubameyang or Lacazette first, so that department isn’t Arteta’s fault
However, their decision to buy Ben White is currently questionable. Hopefully they can successfully integrate White into the main team, otherwise we might have to sell him next summer
So, it’s Edu/Kroenke that has made all the decisions on who comes and who stays? If that is the case then MA has no place being at the club!
It’s a managers role to decide who comes and goes. He should identify the areas that are weak, should he not?
I don’t believe for one second that MA is not at fault. I also believe Edu and Kroenke are just as much to blame for being so far out of touch with what has been the real problem at the club. Them all!
Dear Admin Pat,
Can you please include the name of the author in the title itself in the future???
p.s: I understand wholeheartedly that in your business interests, acting on my request will lead to a direct loss of revenue. Yet, I request you to consider it.
All I read was more excuses
The buck stops with the manager be it results or transfers .”
No matter how you spin it the team is a shambles and the best possible team was played”
Why is that ?because Our 2 senior CFS have fallen foul of Arteta ,so who’s fault is that he couldn’t play is strongest 11 ,barring partey
Sounds as though Odegaard is a done deal with ramsdale next that is 5 players signed plus xhakas new deal .
These are the players he wanted , kw let’s see what this tactical genius as In store for us this season ,I for one cannot wait to see the process everyone keeps barking on about .
The manager recommends the players to leave and come in but doesnt actually control who comes and goes….you need to learn about economics and realities.
The team is very young atm, in 2/3 years they are all going to come on and would have been playing for a number or years together. Rome wasnt built in a day, utd actually took about 8 years to get back to top level, and thats with a lot more spending available. The others have unlimited cash, Chelsea have about 60 first team players with 30 odd on loan….and still can splash the cash….this isnt reality for all. so we need to do it longer term with younger players which will not be the finished article strait away. Sometimes instant success does not provide long term success. Reality of economics is the reality of economics, even if you just want sugar daddy. So does the other 70 teams in the football league.
Nice one Kenny, it’s amazing that everything about this club is going backwards. This used to be a website where the club’s mistakes are analysed and the culprit made public. Not anymore. Now, it’s not Artetas+ Edu’s fault. Whose is it then, fans?
Let’s see what’s next with meetings between our Arsenal against Chelsea and City. This is a time without Auba and Laca. We are in trouble.
So we can safely say Thanks Arsene Wenger for good job well done over the past decades. Arsene can be said to be miracle man. How did Manage Top 4 for so long and his departure signaled the decline of Arsenal.
Thank Arsene for what? Did he do charity? Was he not paid 8 million a year? Did he win the Champions league? Did he win the EPL 10 times in 22 attemps?Did he even win the Carling/Carabao cup even once? Did he win 10-15 FA cups in 22 years?During the latter years did he not give us the most useless players – Ozil, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Elneny, Gabriel, Perez, Sanogo, Chamak, Park, Asano, Gervinho, Andre Santos, Kim somebody? Did he not get rid of our talents – RVP, Gnarby, Bennacer, Jeff Rene, Donyell, Glen Camara,etc. ?He heralded our doom and rightly Ivan signaled his sacking and put him out of his misery of ruining the club. AI wrote the facts, which does not suit some here, who cares.These are the facts which remain facts. Arteta inherited some of the worst players in the EPL.How comes that only Willock has been a target rest NONE of the 25+ are targets for other clubs around the world (except ESR). Xhaka is not valued more than 12M! We have the worst squad in the EPL and maybe the best in wages ONLY.
Well said the first person on these blogs to say it how it is.It really is as simple as admon Pat has said. Recruitment is the issue, under Arteta we achieved the 3rd best defense in the league with David Luiz at the back. Last season was the best I’ve seen Xhaka play in an Arsenal shirt. Pepe looked to have a far better output in the final half of the season. He is a good coach and becoming a great manager takes time and experience.
He also had Partey injured most of the year and Auba decided he didn’t like scoring anymore. The man needs to be backed and we need someone better than Edu spending the cash. As Pat said we needed a GK, Backup LB, RB, a DM backup,a Xhaka backup, a ACM and Striker. We’ve got 2 backups and a CB which should have been last on the list.
Delusion at its best! Just watch as we are in the bottom 5 after 5 games
3rd best defence is useless in an unbalanced team! HOW DIFFICULT IS THAT TO UNDERSTAND??????
If you had the 3rd best defence and still had a decent attacking record then you can actually boast. One without the other is actually easy to obtain.
We haven’t had transfer failings yet.
I know this team needs an improvement and we lost the first game. I think we are overreacting over last game, the game to me was like a replay of arsenal vs Stoke of Delap period. Even a good arsenal side struggled with those kind of tactics, am not saying it’s a given we were going to lose but that we are reacting this way is a little bit out of order, yes we have 2 biggest teams as opponents next, and I say this is the good time to play them, it could not be worse than losses and then losing to them when we are still struggling and with no hope of winning the ties is better than playing them when we have hope IMO.
Now on our transfer, I think we have done brilliantly well, considering those players we brought in, some may argue we over paid for white but I strongly disagree, for a 24yo England international who is epl experienced, that the normal price and some may say we don’t need a cb because of some crap defensive achievements last season but let’s ask ourselves, how did we achieve 3rd best defensive record? Is it because we had a very brilliant defence or because we sacrifice attacking formations for defensive one?
And now that we want to improve people wants to complain. You say Saliba? Common a 20yo non epl experience is who you want to rely on throughout the season or Rob Holding
A wise man once said it was the rain’s fault. You are beginning to sound more and more like him.
If Fraudteta understood he was brought into a club that expects from managers to make good s***t pie, he shouldn’t have signed. Let’s not forget that it was HIM who convinced the retiree-mentality king Willian to join us. Also, it was his tactical brain fart that lost us the semis against Emery.
We are only a couple of players away from
a really good starting X1.
Leno
Gabriel White Tierney
Partey Lokonga
Pepe Saka
Aubameyang.
We are short a top RB and a top no 10.
ESR is worth tryng as our 10 for now.
I would only loan Odegaard as I am not convinced we should spend 40m on a steady player.
I would save that money and put it toward
a dynamic game changing No 10
like Bruo Fernandez.
The squad we have now can get 5th place I am convinced starting with a win v Chelsea.
Sorry to say but its all on Arteta and Edu… just awful awful decision making!
We sell Guendouzi for 10mil just to bring in Lokonga for 20mil? Loaning Saliba (3rd year in a row!) While keeping Mari and Holding? Keeping Xhaka and Elneny? Not bringing any good RB? Not replacing Leno who clearly is past his best? Selling Willock who just broke PL record for scoring while no other midfielder can score a goal to save his own life? Still having Willian, Kolasinac, Torriera on our wage bill? In what world does all that make sense???