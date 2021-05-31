“You can’t get away from the fact Arsenal are the biggest club in London” Pundit puts Chelsea back in their box

Former Tottenham man, Jamie O’Hara has surprisingly defended Arsenal from the suggestion that Chelsea is now the biggest club in London.

The Blues have just won the Champions League which is their second and Arsenal is yet to win any.

London has several teams and Brentford becomes the latest from the city to play in the Premier League.

Arsenal has dominated English football before now, especially during the reign of Arsene Wenger, who led them to an unbeaten season in the Premier League.

The Gunners allowed him to leave in 2018 and have been on a downward spiral since that time.

They are rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta and it hasn’t been the best of times.

But they won the FA Cup in 2019/2020 and are the record winners of that competition at the moment and O’Hara argues that they are the biggest club in London.

Trevor Sinclair said on TalkSPORT that winning the Champions League has made Chelsea the biggest team in the city, but O’Hara countered:

“I disagree, sorry Trev.

“I’m a Spurs fan, but you can’t get away from the fact Arsenal are the biggest club in London.

“If you’re going on history, real success over a football club, fanbase and everything that comes with a football club, I’m sorry…

“Chelsea are the most successful club in London right now, we know that, they’ve got a billionaire owner and they are the most successful club…”