“You can’t get away from the fact Arsenal are the biggest club in London” Pundit puts Chelsea back in their box

Former Tottenham man, Jamie O’Hara has surprisingly defended Arsenal from the suggestion that Chelsea is now the biggest club in London.
The Blues have just won the Champions League which is their second and Arsenal is yet to win any.
London has several teams and Brentford becomes the latest from the city to play in the Premier League.
Arsenal has dominated English football before now, especially during the reign of Arsene Wenger, who led them to an unbeaten season in the Premier League.
The Gunners allowed him to leave in 2018 and have been on a downward spiral since that time.
They are rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta and it hasn’t been the best of times.
But they won the FA Cup in 2019/2020 and are the record winners of that competition at the moment and O’Hara argues that they are the biggest club in London.
Trevor Sinclair said on TalkSPORT that winning the Champions League has made Chelsea the biggest team in the city, but O’Hara countered:
“I disagree, sorry Trev.
“I’m a Spurs fan, but you can’t get away from the fact Arsenal are the biggest club in London.
“If you’re going on history, real success over a football club, fanbase and everything that comes with a football club, I’m sorry…
“Chelsea are the most successful club in London right now, we know that, they’ve got a billionaire owner and they are the most successful club…”
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Chelsea are a bigger club than Arsenal at the moment…..sadly. They have an owner that cares and invests, better manager, better players and have won the League and two European Champions League titles. How are we a bigger club? Do you mean our ground has a bigger capacity?
Sean- Arsenal has by far the biggest fanbase of all the London Clubs. Despite our records over the last few seasons we still have 60,000 on the waiting list for season tickets. If you want one at the Toilet Bowl, the Spuds are still selling them.The Chavs? Couldn’t even sell out their full quota of 6,500 for the game in Porto.
Says it all
Thank you bro. I don’t understand why some so called Arsenal fans will forget easily that we are a bigger club than Chelsea simply because of their hatred for Ateta; we have been on the downward spiral since Wenger left and we are in the process of rebuilding. Along the line we still won the FA: no rival in England. what is there to be sentimental about. Nan U faced the same process and their gaining their patience now. Is it because Chelsea won the champions league? Come on guys.
Hey Bro!!
Chelsea currently is a Bigger Club Dan Arsenal FC!!
Do you know what is 2 UEFA Champions League titles??
Despite our 13 EPL titles n 14 FA Cups, d success of d Blues in recent times means dey re d best in London, Arguably best in England n Europe as a whole!!
2 EPL , 2 Europa league, 2 UCL Trophies, 4 FA cup finals in d last nine years!! C’mon, Man!!😏🙂
Dats y Arsenal needs to Buckle up seriously!!🤨