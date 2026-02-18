“You can’t play in second gear” Paul Merson reacts to Arsenal’s draw at Wolves

Paul Merson has criticised Arsenal’s performance in their 2-2 draw against Wolves, suggesting the Gunners approached much of the contest in second gear. The result denied them the opportunity to move seven points clear before Manchester City played their outstanding fixture, a missed chance that could prove significant in the title race.

Despite Wolves’ struggles this season and their likely relegation from the Premier League, they have posed consistent problems for Arsenal. At the Emirates earlier in the campaign, the Gunners required two own goals, including a very late one, to secure a narrow 2-1 victory. This latest meeting presented an opportunity to demonstrate progress and greater control in challenging encounters, yet Arsenal once again dropped points.

Merson Questions Intensity

The draw has been viewed as a damaging outcome for a side aspiring to be champions. Arsenal had moments of dominance but failed to sustain the tempo required to put the game beyond doubt. As reported by Sky Sports, Merson expressed his disappointment, stating, “If Man City win all their games now on, they win the league. It’s disappointing.

“You can’t play in second gear. When Wolves went to 2-2, there was an urgency. They didn’t have that before. You can’t play like that. Every game is a cup final to the end.”

Title Race Pressure Mounts

Merson further questioned the team’s approach and intensity, adding, “You’ve got to play at a high tempo. If Arsenal play at a high tempo, Wolves can’t live with them. But to play the way they played, and it’s slow and lazy, and they are giving the ball away, then Wolves are always going to be in the game.

“That could come back to bite them. That is really, really disappointing tonight.”

His assessment highlights the fine margins in the title race and the importance of maintaining focus and urgency in every fixture. For Arsenal, the dropped points may serve as a warning that sustained intensity is essential if they are to remain ahead in the championship battle.