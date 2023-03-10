You can’t write off Arsenal Women from the WSL title race just yet

What a week for the Arsenal women! On Sunday, they lifted the Continental Cup, and then about 48 hours later, they demolished Liverpool at home, beating the Reds 2-0.

If their last 2 games don’t show that Arsenal is not on a resurgent run, then I don’t know what it shows. Other than that, the last two wins have shown Arsenal can trust themselves to be better and better now that they seem to have shrugged off their poor form in front of goal, which saw them fail to kill off games.

If Jonas Eidevall and his girls can just channel the hunger they’ve had these last two games, then trust me, even if they seem to be out of contention for the WSL title, they can just be bad news to Chelsea and Manchester United, who are in the running for the WSL top prize.

The Arsenal women (who are fourth) must be ruthless to get something out of this season. If they can control what they can and capitalize on the fact that Chelsea play both Manchester United (who are top of the league) and Manchester City (who are third), they should see them not only return to the top 3 and qualify for Champions League football but even be in contention for the WSL title.

With at least nine WSL match days to go, don’t you think much could change? For Arsenal, there’s no room for errors, and with luck on their side, they could do more than just win the Continental Cup this season.

Michelle Maxwell

