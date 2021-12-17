“You could have another Pepe on your hands” Pundit warns Arsenal not to sign this Premier League star

Gabby Agbonlahor has warned Arsenal against signing Anthony Martial as he looks to leave Manchester United.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to rescue him from his current nightmare at Old Trafford.

The arrival of the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo has limited his playing time.

Even the new United manager, Ralf Rangnick, cannot guarantee him regular playing time.

A move to Arsenal could be helpful, especially if Martial can convince Mikel Arteta of his attributes.

However, former Aston Villa man, Agbonlahor, believes he is too inconsistent for the Gunners to sign him and compared him to Nicolas Pepe.

“There’s something about Martial that I don’t really like,” he told Football Insider.

“He turns up for one game but then misses three games.

“You could have another Pepe on your hands, I’d stay away from that if I was Arsenal.

“He’d probably be sulking if he went to Arsenal after being at Man United. I just don’t see that one happening.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

To be fair, Agbonlahor has a point in terms of Martial’s inconsistency because we have all seen it in the Premier League.

The former AS Monaco man is talented, but he cannot get himself to perform to a high standard consistently.

Arsenal doesn’t need players like that anymore because they can hold the club back.