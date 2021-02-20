“You don’t even know who is in charge there” Lehmann blasts Arsenal’s leadership structure

Jens Lehmann was part of the last Arsenal team that won the Premier League and reached the final of the Champions League.

The German played under the management of Arsene Wenger and saw how things were done then.

Arsenal has had to change things around at the club and even fired over 50 members of staff last year.

They have literally scrapped the scouting division that helped them identify players like Cesc Fabregas.

Mikel Arteta has received as much backing as the team can give, but there doesn’t seem to be a clear line of leadership at the club and Lehmann has blasted them for that.

He was speaking about his former side recently and claimed that things were done in a better way under Wenger when there was David Dein, who worked very well with the Frenchman.

He admits that as a former player, he wants the team to do better than it is doing at the moment.

He told All To Play For podcast, as quoted by Sun Sports: “I think Mikel Arteta is a good coach but it seems to be a lot about him.

“I am not sure there is the right blend at the club.

“When I was there, David Dein worked incredibly well with Arsene Wenger on the administration side of the club. Now, it is very different.

“You don’t even know who is in charge there and who is making the decisions.

“I was there as a coach in Arsene’s final year and he was criticised and told it was time to leave.

“Things were much better in that final year than they are now.

“As a former player, I want the club to do well so it is hard to see them struggling as they are doing.”