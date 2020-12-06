So the day of the great North London Derby has finally arrived, and it looks to be a very crucial game for both sides, as well as the expectant fans. Tottenham couldn’t be in a better position, as they know that a win here will put them back on top of the table again until at least next weekend, while Mikel Arteta is desperate to turn Arsenal’s fortunes around after just one win in their last six League games has left them languishing in 14th place in the table.

But the Tottenham veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris doesn’t think League form comes into it when you are playing your biggest local rivals. He told the Mirror: “You don’t look at the table when you play the derby against Arsenal.

“You are just focused on the moment.

“We know it means a lot for the fans and you just want to win.

“For pride, for sharing emotion with the fans.

“But of course it’s not enough in the season.

“It’s not only about one game or two games in the season.

“We just want to finish as high as we can.

“We can see the improvement in the last years.

“It started with Mauricio Pochettino and we tried to continue it again, to step up and to bring the club as high as we can.”

As Tottenham have been rising yet again under Jose Mourinho, the Gunners seem to be dropping away under Mikel Arteta, but both managers know the importance of this one game to all the fans and the players.

This has been a season of crazy results and form being turned on its head, so let’s hope that we get another shock result and we can stop the Spuds from going to the top of the table…