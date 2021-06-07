“You don’t want to sever ties completely” Club legend urges Arsenal to keep duo

Sol Campbell has reacted to reports linking some Arsenal players with moves away from the club this summer.

The Gunners are facing an important summer that would see them bring in new stars to make their team better.

Mikel Arteta has enjoyed excellent support from the club since he became their manager.

They have signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes with him in charge of the team.

They remain convinced that he can take the club to a new level, so they are prepared to back him again in this transfer window.

He is expected to offload some of the current members of his squad and two of them have seriously been linked with transfers away.

Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka are reportedly close to leaving the club and it seems the Gunners might cash in on them for the right price.

However, Campbell says they are the type of players that they need to keep at all cost.

Campbell said via the Metro: ‘Who is going to change Arsenal Football Club? I think they need to have a look around the place at some of the senior players there.

‘Do they keep a couple of players around to help bring on the youngsters?

‘You can’t just go and get rid of all of your experienced players.

‘I see the likes of Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka being linked with moves away but both have been a core part of that team for some time now.

‘You don’t want to sever ties completely with players like that because otherwise there’ll be no one around who can teach new signings and younger players the ways of the club.

‘Hector [Bellerin] has been a fantastic player for Arsenal, [Granit] Xhaka has been great as well.

‘If it’s a matter of keeping people around for another year or so, you may as well keep hold of those two as they know the club inside out.

‘David Luiz is gone now. Is he another one that could’ve stuck around? I don’t know, but obviously the club and player have made the decision to part ways.

‘If you start taking too many of those names out, who is going to teach the youngsters what it means to play for Arsenal? I personally think Bellerin and Xhaka will stay on for another year.’