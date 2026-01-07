‘You don’t win it by January’ Liverpool star sends a message to Arsenal

Dominik Szoboszlai has dismissed suggestions that Arsenal have already secured the Premier League title, despite growing belief that the Gunners will finish the season as champions. The Liverpool midfielder stressed that the title race remains open and warned against crowning any side too early in what he described as a demanding competition.

Arsenal praise tempered by title reality

Mikel Arteta’s team have been widely praised for their performances this season and is regarded as one of the strongest sides in England and across Europe. Arsenal have produced a series of impressive results in recent weeks, leading many observers to predict that they will lift the league trophy when the campaign concludes. Their attacking football and consistency have fuelled expectations, and it would not come as a shock if they were to defeat Liverpool by a significant margin.

Much of the discussion surrounding Arsenal’s campaign suggests the title is already theirs. The Gunners have looked dominant, and their confidence has grown with each victory. However, Szoboszlai believes such assumptions overlook the challenges that remain, particularly with several competitive teams still involved in the race.

Szoboszlai urges caution amid strong competition

Liverpool head into the fixture having invested heavily in the most recent transfer window, yet results have not reflected that spending. Injuries and absences have contributed to a disappointing run of form, leaving the defending champions under pressure. Even so, Szoboszlai insists that Arsenal should not yet be viewed as champions, according to the Metro.

He said, as quoted by the outlet, ‘Oh my god. It’s a long way… the premier league is not easy. You don’t win it by January. So I don’t think so. We are [not] playing against the Champions.

‘They are one of the favourites this year. Unbelievable team but we should also not forget about Man City, about Aston Villa, who is doing very good.’

His comments underline the belief within the Liverpool camp that the title race remains competitive. While Arsenal are widely regarded as frontrunners, Szoboszlai’s remarks highlight the importance of perspective and consistency. With several teams still capable of influencing the outcome, the Premier League crown remains undecided despite the strong form shown by Arteta’s side.