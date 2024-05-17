“You have to create your own story” Arteta discusses coming out of Guardiola’s shadows

Mikel Arteta has often been likened to a mini-Pep Guardiola, given the similarity in their teams’ playing styles.

This connection isn’t surprising, considering Arteta’s early managerial experience as an assistant to Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arteta served at City from 2016 to 2019 before taking on the role of Arsenal’s senior manager.

Under his guidance, Arsenal has been experiencing a resurgence, with their style of play echoing that of Guardiola’s teams.

While Arsenal fell short in the title race last season, they have shown significant improvement in the current campaign, keeping the title race alive until the final day.

Arteta’s side cannot be discounted yet, and it appears that the former midfielder is carving out his own path, stepping out from the shadows of his former boss.

Arteta was speaking about running his own race and told Get French Football:

“You have to create your own story, and that’s what I do, by making my little modifications. Copy and paste does not work.”

Adding: “The reality is that I learned a lot from Pep. And I am extremely grateful and happy to have had all these experiences alongside him.”

Guardiola had a profound influence on Arteta’s managerial career and the protege dreams of toppling his mentor one day.

It is getting close, and even if we do not win the league this season, we will be in a position to do that next term.

