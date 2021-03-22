“You have to go to Arsenal” Premier League star reveals his advice to Odegaard

Everton’s Norwegian forward Joshua King has revealed that he told Martin Odegaard that he had to move to the Emirates when he heard that the Gunners wanted to sign the midfielder.

Odegaard moved to Arsenal in January and has been one of the best winter signings in the Premier League so far.

The midfielder had a fine spell on loan at Real Sociedad last season and returned to Real Madrid hoping to get more game time.

But he spent the first half of the campaign struggling to convince Zinedine Zidane to play him.

When the January transfer window reopened, he wanted to leave and had several suitors.

Arsenal had strong competition from his former loan team, Sociedad, but he ultimately decided to move to London.

King said when he first heard rumours that the Gunners wanted to sign the midfielder, he thought it was a no-brainer and he had to jump at the chance of playing at the Emirates.

King said via Norwegian outlet NRK: “When I saw the rumour about Arsenal, I sent him a message and said: “You have to go to Arsenal”.

“He replied, “Are you sure? Are you sure?” – I was so sure. Arsenal’s style of play and Martin… I have friends who have played for Arsenal, and I know a little how the club is. In my head, I think it suited him well.”