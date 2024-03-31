“You have to respect” Pundit hails the Arsenal defensive performance

Arsenal is renowned as one of the most attack-minded teams in the Premier League, but their defensive solidity was what earned them a valuable point against Manchester City today.

Despite only holding 28% possession in the crunch match against City, the Gunners managed to keep a clean sheet, showcasing their resolute defensive performance.

Traveling to Manchester with the aim of avoiding defeat, Arsenal executed their game plan effectively, frustrating City’s attacking threats throughout the match. Despite facing formidable talents such as Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, and Kevin de Bruyne, Arsenal’s defense remained steadfast, ensuring they returned to London with a well-deserved share of the spoils.

Their defending impressed Shaun Wright-Phillips, who praised them and said on Premier League Productions:

“You have to respect how good Arsenal were defensively. They didn’t lapse in concentration, the few chance Man City had they didn’t capitalise on. Arsenal came with a game plan and it worked.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our defence was solid against City today and it is the type of defence that will win you the league title.

Every member of that back four deserves credit for how they carried out their game plan to perfection.

