“You have to wait and see.” Is Raya playing mind games over his move to Arsenal?

David Raya is still only on loan at Arsenal from Brentford, with the Gunners expected to complete a permanent move for his signature as soon as possible.

The Spanish goalkeeper emerged last season as one of the best in England, even though Aaron Ramsdale was doing a fantastic job.

Most people felt Arsenal did not need a new number one, but Raya has proven to be one of their best signings and even won the Golden Glove in the Premier League.

The Spaniard seems set to stay at Arsenal, but he has not yet been permanently signed by the Gunners. He recently admitted that he would love to play in La Liga at some point in his career.

He then cast some doubts over his possible permanent move to Arsenal. He told Ok Diario:

“I would like to play in Spain one day.

“As I have never played in the Spanish league, then, returning would not be returning. Coming home, at some point, yes. I don’t close any doors.

“Right now, I am very happy in the Premier. Let’s see what happens this year, if I stay at Arsenal or not. You have to wait and see.

“It has been a good campaign with Arsenal, and it is a shame that we have not been able to win the title.”

Raya is one of the most important players at the Emirates and he is a player that we desperately need to keep in our team beyond this summer.

