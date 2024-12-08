“You have to win at Craven Cottage.” Merson discusses Arsenal draw at Fulham

Paul Merson has voiced his frustration with Arsenal’s inability to secure a win against Fulham, insisting that such games are must-wins for any team aspiring to claim the Premier League title. Arsenal went into the match with strong form and the expectation of overcoming their London rivals, but they fell short of taking all three points at Craven Cottage. The 1-1 draw highlighted some of the inconsistencies that have plagued the Gunners this season and left fans wondering if they can mount a credible title challenge.

Liverpool leads the title race, benefitting from the struggles of their closest competitors, Manchester City and Arsenal. While the Gunners were once tipped as the team most likely to challenge Manchester City for dominance, they have failed to live up to expectations so far this season. Dropping points against teams like Fulham only compounds their difficulties, especially as Liverpool continues to capitalise on such opportunities.

Merson, analysing the game for Sky Sports, did not hold back in his assessment of Arsenal’s shortcomings. He said, “Arsenal could’ve gone four [points behind Liverpool], and that would’ve been a huge advantage for them. Now, Liverpool have a game in hand, and it’s a bad result. It is not an easy place to go, but if you want to win Premier League titles, you have to win at Craven Cottage.” His comments echo the sentiment among Arsenal fans that while Craven Cottage is a tricky ground, title-winning teams must find a way to secure victories in such fixtures.

Fulham deserves credit for their resilience, but Arsenal’s inability to break them down and take control of the match raises concerns about their ability to maintain a consistent title challenge. For Mikel Arteta’s men, the focus now must be on turning these draws into wins, as every dropped point could prove costly in a competitive race.

If Arsenal are to realise their goal of becoming champions by 2025, they cannot afford to falter in matches like this. The Gunners still have time to turn things around, but they must be more clinical and consistent, especially against mid-table teams like Fulham. Every game matters in the title race, and Arsenal must show they can handle the pressure if they hope to end their long wait for Premier League glory.