“You have to win” Gary Neville sends a message to Mikel Arteta and Arsenal

Gary Neville has delivered a clear message to Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side, urging them to start winning major honours. The former Manchester United defender and respected pundit acknowledged the progress made under Arteta but emphasised that a club of Arsenal’s stature must now translate that improvement into tangible success.

Since taking over at the Emirates, Arteta has transformed Arsenal into one of the Premier League’s strongest sides, with their consistent presence in title discussions serving as evidence of development. However, while performances have improved, trophies have remained elusive. Neville believes the time for near misses is over and the team must now deliver silverware.

Pressure to Deliver at the Top Level

Arsenal have been widely praised for their attractive style of play and the resurgence in form under Arteta’s leadership, yet the absence of silverware continues to cast a shadow over the club’s progress. Neville, speaking candidly about the expectations placed on elite clubs, highlighted that institutions like Arsenal are measured by their ability to win trophies.

As cited by Goal.com, Neville stated: “We can’t be sat here in twelve months doing another interview where we’re talking about a team that’s nearly achieved again. We have to talk about a team that’s won. You have to win if you’re Arsenal Football Club. I’m not sat here as a player who won a lot of trophies saying that every team has to win, but if you’re Arsenal Football Club, if you’re Liverpool Football Club, you have to win trophies. If you’re Manchester United, you have to win trophies.”

His comments reflect growing pressure not only from pundits but also from supporters who feel that years of being on the verge of success are no longer enough for a club of Arsenal’s heritage.

Urgency for Success Amid Growing Expectations

The coming season could prove crucial in determining how this Arsenal project is ultimately judged. With key players entering their peak years and rivals strengthening their squads, the margin for error is narrowing. There is a genuine concern that failure to win soon could impact squad morale and long-term retention of top talent.

Neville’s assessment aligns with the wider belief that while progress has been evident, Arsenal now need to take the final step. The time for promise must give way to delivery.

