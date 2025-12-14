“You have to win those games at home”, Aaron Ramsey reacts to Arsenal’s win against Wolves

Arsenal secured a Premier League victory over Wolves last night, and Aaron Ramsey believes the most important outcome was collecting all three points, even if two own goals were required to get the job done. The match did not unfold in the straightforward manner many had expected, despite the contrasting positions of the two sides in the table.

Arsenal Struggle to Break Resistance

This season has been extremely difficult for Wolves, who appear on course to set unwanted records and face relegation sooner rather than later. They have struggled against most opponents, which led many to expect Arsenal to record a comfortable win. As anticipated, the Gunners dominated possession for long periods, controlling the tempo and spending much of the match in the opposition half.

However, Wolves approached the game with a clear plan. Aware that their best chance of gaining anything from the contest was to prevent Arsenal from scoring, they defended with determination and discipline. Arsenal circulated the ball patiently and searched for openings, but Wolves consistently managed to close spaces and block passing lanes.

The performance was not what supporters had come to expect from Arsenal. The Gunners lacked their usual sharpness in the final third and struggled to find solutions to the problems posed by a resolute defensive display. Despite sustained pressure, they were unable to break down a side fighting to avoid relegation through conventional means.

Ramsey’s Verdict on the Result

Ultimately, Arsenal took the lead through an own goal, only to require another late own goal to secure the victory. It was not a convincing display, but the result ensured they did not drop valuable points at home.

Speaking in the studio on Premier League Productions, Ramsey offered a pragmatic assessment of the outcome, saying, “You have to win those games at home if you want to challenge for a title, two own goals but you take that.”

His comments reflect a wider truth about title races, where performance often becomes secondary to results. While Arsenal will know they must improve in future fixtures, this win keeps the momentum on their side. On a night when fluency was missing, the Gunners still found a way to win, and that resilience could prove crucial as the season progresses.