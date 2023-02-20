“You know what?” Kevin Campbell says Arsenal man has shut down the critics

Former Arsenal man Kevin Campbell reckons Jorginho has shut up his critics after his fine display in the match against Aston Villa.

The midfielder wasn’t a popular January signing and got his first chance to start a game against Manchester City and did well.

In his next start in place of the injured Thomas Partey, he was even more influential and fans cannot deny he was worth adding to the Gunners squad.

The critics of the move have been silenced and Campbell reckons his performance did that job.

He said, as quoted by HITC:

“I thought Jorginho was superb in the centre of the pitch.

“People keep telling me he can’t play, he can’t get around the pitch. You know what? I thought he was outstanding.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has had a good time in English football, but we can understand why fans were not so confident when the club added him to our squad.

However, he has proven some of us wrong and now we must give him the support he needs to thrive as a key player for us.

There are many more matches to go and now is not the time to give individual accolades, instead, we should focus on winning our next game.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – “Rollercoaster and emotional”

Mikel Arteta was interviewed just after seeing his team complete an amazing comeback at Aston Villa

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids