“You lost” Saka sends a message to England teammate on Instagram

Bukayo Saka has joked about being the fastest player between him and Kyle Walker.

Both players are currently in the England camp for the latest round of international matches.

Walker and Saka have established themselves in Gareth Southgate’s team, and they seem to have fun in camp ahead of their next matches with the national team.

The former Tottenham full-back who now plays for Manchester City posted an image of himself and Saka on Instagram, and it seemed they were competing for who was the fastest.

He captioned the post: “Had to give him a head start!”

Saka posted in the comment section and joked that he beat his national teammate in the race.

He commented: “You lost bro” with laughing emojis.

Saka hasn’t made a blistering start to this season, but he remains an important member of Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Englishman will hope to also contribute importantly to the Three Lions in this break.

Emile Smith Rowe is another Arsenal player currently in the England camp and Saka will help his fellow clubmate settle in well.

Having both players in the England squad is a testament to Arsenal’s return to form in recent weeks. Fans will pray it continues after the break.