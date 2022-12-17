“You never say never” Stan Kroenke could still sell Arsenal reckons analyst

Arsenal is reportedly attracting the attention of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who wants to buy a Premier League club.

Liverpool and Manchester United are on the market, but Ambani seems more interested in Arsenal. Will Stan Kroenke sell?

The American has always insisted the club is not for sale and has now invested money to take it to the top of the Premier League table.

This could be a clear sign that they are here to stay, but finance analyst Kieran Maguire insists in football, you can never say never.

He tells Football Insider:

“In the world of finance, you never say never.

“Stan Kroenke will have seen the prices touted around for United and Liverpool.

“Given that he is a similar owner to the Glazers and FSG in the sense that he has no real interest in football and sees Arsenal as a financial investment, he will be monitoring things.

“He’ll want to see if there is anyone who ends up not buying Liverpool or United because they want to buy a club in London.

“Therefore, you cannot rule out somebody such as Ambani or his family.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every club has a price and Arsenal certainly has its, even though the current owners insist it is not on the market.

What fans need is an owner that will spend money every summer to buy the best players, and Kroenke should sell up if he cannot provide that to them.

But no one can force them to leave and they will only sell the club on their own terms.

