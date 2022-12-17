“You never say never” Stan Kroenke could still sell Arsenal reckons analyst

Arsenal is reportedly attracting the attention of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani who wants to buy a Premier League club.
Liverpool and Manchester United are on the market, but Ambani seems more interested in Arsenal. Will Stan Kroenke sell?
The American has always insisted the club is not for sale and has now invested money to take it to the top of the Premier League table.
This could be a clear sign that they are here to stay, but finance analyst Kieran Maguire insists in football, you can never say never.
He tells Football Insider:
“In the world of finance, you never say never.
“Stan Kroenke will have seen the prices touted around for United and Liverpool.
“Given that he is a similar owner to the Glazers and FSG in the sense that he has no real interest in football and sees Arsenal as a financial investment, he will be monitoring things.
“He’ll want to see if there is anyone who ends up not buying Liverpool or United because they want to buy a club in London.
“Therefore, you cannot rule out somebody such as Ambani or his family.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Every club has a price and Arsenal certainly has its, even though the current owners insist it is not on the market.
What fans need is an owner that will spend money every summer to buy the best players, and Kroenke should sell up if he cannot provide that to them.
But no one can force them to leave and they will only sell the club on their own terms.
Josh has a more active role, and like the Kroenke family or not they have invested heavily in Arteta and improving the squad.
1. We have seen the investment many wanted
2. We see exciting football that both fans and players enjoy
3. We are competitive again sitting top of the table.
What’s not to like at this point, except gripe about not spending mega funds for a Bellingham type transfer.
Rebuild is complete as results show, save a couple players; DM, and another attacking player.
1st team is very good, academy in good hands and producing talent, do we really need a change in ownership? To accomplish what exactly?
This sobering article is, of course profoundly true. People with enormous material wealth but poverty of humanity, which includes, by definition almost all multi billionaires worldwide, DO INDEED value their legal assets by material value to themselves.
As I, almost alone have been banging on about for many years on JA, gross greed, which applies throughout top level football, is steadily killing the all important honesty in the modern game.
I do not mean simply parochial issues, such as steaing yards at throw ins, time wasting, diving, much of which has been present for many years( less so diving, which was rare in days long gone by), even though all those things are harmful and need rooting out.
But I refer to the corporate bullying of the common ordinary fan who has to pay through thr nose to watch his/herteam, simply to keep pampered multi millionaire players and their parasite agents in excessive personal luxury.
To me, for just one, THAT STINKS TO HIGH HEAVEN AND ALWAYS WILL, UNTIL IT IS CHANGED BY FORCE OF MASSE FAN REFUSAL TO ACCEPT IT ANY LONGER. And hopefully, by legislation too, though that is doubtful, given the uncaring way FIFA operates.
What is certain, is that unless and until a far greater level of fainess for the ordinary fan, the LIFEBLOOD of the game itself (as PROVEN by the recent easily fan overthrown ESL idea fiasco)Iis introduced, our game will get more and more proficient on the field but more and more hideous and obscene will be all the other greedy and corrupt nonsense surrounding it.
Some see it only too clearly; most though, in ostrich fashion, wilfully ignore it. GROAN!!