You reap what you sow – Remember AFTV saying Top Four wasn’t good enough?

Some Fans Deserve This! By Dan
Ivan Gazidis promised us that leaving Highbury would ensure that Arsenal became a ‘European Super power like Bayern Munich.’ In 2021 we are further away than we ever have been since that statement of competing at the top level.
This squad will go down as one of our worst in decades, the first to not be in Europe in 25 years.
Part of finding any solution is accepting there is a problem in the first place. Thursday night meant we could no longer paper over the cracks. Since then an inquest has begun over how we hit rock bottom.
Listening to AFTV’s point of view, they blamed Arteta, Kroenke, and of course usual scapegoats like Bellerin and Rob Holding (the defence had kept a clean sheet so had done their end of the bargain).
Host Robbie then said something that got me thinking, ‘Fans don’t deserve this.’ Is that true?
DT meanwhile was saying how he hated the club and was threatening not to take part in other Fan Cams this season. Judging by how the Fan Channel protested so much, I wasn’t the only Gooner who saw the irony.
Here were Youtubers who built their views on verbally abusing the greatest manager in our history and anyone who dared defend him.
Who in one breath wanted the world to know they were bringing banners to games, in the next breath running to Mr Wenger’s car for a selfie – having the day before called him the C word?
One regular didn’t have the respect to stay behind and applaud the Frenchmen in his last home match. Instead of keeping that to himself, he boasted that to the cameras, then had the audacity to complain whenever he got criticised, the exact thing he was doing.
This content made us the ‘banter club’ on YouTube but it also allowed people to give up their jobs and make money through talking about Football. It is hard to begrudge anyone that opportunity.
Yet take the emotion out of it, it’s hard to feel sorry for a section of our fan base.
Be honest if you didn’t support the Gunners, would you not be saying ‘be careful what you wish for …?’
If you heard someone constantly complain about a relationship, saying how much better they be if they separated, how much sympathy would you have? Especially if you heard this person mocking and belittling their partner, telling everyone how you were going to do so much better.
In my metaphor Mr Wenger is the jilted lover. He handled his exit with dignity and continues to earn a decent living travelling the world with FIFA.
He has too much class to point out that his ex-employers have failed since forcing him out – so I will do it for him.
Working for the Kroenke’s, it was an achievement to finish in the top 4 as much as we did. Some of my peers acted spoilt, like we had a divine right to be doing better. They represented the social media generation of entitlement. Not content with the idea of ‘you win or lose’ in Sport, fans now wanted an explanation, like they had been personally let down.
I maintain if that was any other club you too would see the irony of the fans who cried for ‘only’ finishing in the top 4, now worrying if they will ever again … finish in the top 4!
It’s not just managers, it’s become accepted in our fanbase to have agendas against our own players. How often have we looked down on players thinking we were better?
It’s become the norm for our own talent to admit they have been mentally affected by the scale of online trolls (Xhaka, Mustafi, etc).
Look at the abuse Giroud used to get. A plan B who would have been perfect in midweek. Some were relentless towards Ramsey. Two years on, I’m still waiting for his goals to be replaced. Some became so personal towards Ozil, they failed to notice we were left without creativity?
Our game in midweek was made for him, someone who could pick a pass.
Guess who AFTV has mentioned more than anyone since our 0-0 draw …. Bellerin. To clarify he’s a right back who kept a clean sheet. The defence done their job. You can’t hold a full back responsible for the lack of creativity. In fact it was his cross that led to our captain heading against the post.
The Spaniard didn’t even start the 1st leg, so why is he getting critiqued more than others?
If that was a Spurs fan you would question the naivety. You would laugh at Gabriel and Odegaard being over-hyped based on a couple of okay performances.
It’s not just our own players. The likes of Johnny Evans and Gary Cahill were belittled by AFTV even though they met the criteria, cheap old school defenders with leadership qualities. If you heard a Man United fan look down on defenders better than they had, would you not see the karma when they fall flat on their face?
The biggest lack of self-awareness though?
Some of these Youtubers are hinting that unless Arsenal improve, maybe they will find fun elsewhere. Maybe spend more time at the weekend with the Family.
I was expecting a Mariah Carey soundtrack to play in the background as we were told the occasions those on AFTV had to miss because of Arsenal.
Meanwhile outside of their bubble, those in the NHS, Police, Fire Service, the Army, etc, make their money and miss their children by risking their life. Complaining about missing your sons sports day doesn’t apply when watching football is your job.
Trust me, pay me to watch Arsenal, I would be grateful.
Don’t get confused, I like DT and agree with lots of his opinions, but how can he (with a straight face) say he might replace watching Arsenal with spending more time with his own team, as he gets more enjoyment from it!
The reason he has that team.
The reason they are advertised.
The reason they got sponsored.
The reason he has his own merchandise.
Arsenal!!!!!
The reason Troopz has been invited to America to record a podcast?
Arsenal!
And well done to these lads. I wish them all the best, but don’t now, having made money based on Arsenal’s decline, suggest Arsenal have cost marriages and took fathers away from children.
All of their success was built on forcing Mr Wenger out and insisting that change was needed for the better. That’s what they are known for. Not their tactical analysis, nor their ability to shout and swear (which rival fans find funny).
The grass hasn’t been proven greener. They couldn’t have been more wrong.
Which is fine. They were (and are) entitled to their opinions.
Yet if you asked for this mess. If you profited from this mess.
Don’t you dare walk away because it’s too messy for you.
Mr Wenger walked away in 2018.
He was hurt, said he would never forget his treatment from certain fans. But he kept his integrity, his dignity, his class.
The fans who called him names. Who thought they knew better? They have watched their club go backwards to the point we will be playing in the League Cup 2nd round next year.
If this was a movie you would say justice was done in the end. It would have been an immoral message from a director if it ended with these fans watching Arsenal lift the title.
That the man with dignity lived happily ever after, and those who betrayed him were left with mediocrity?
Be kind in the Comments
AFTV weren’t wrong about top four. What good is it without EPL, CL or EL trophy for seventeen years?
I just regret about Giroud. He saved Wenger’s arse multiple times as a substitute and Wenger’s system was obviously not tailored to his strengths
Unfortunately we had to give the three first-team striker places to Aubameyang, Lacazette and Nketiah since the beginning of this season, because of their seniority and influence in the dressing room. Arteta should be more pragmatic next season, by recruiting a towering target man who’s willing to sit on the bench
Troll!
You can’t defend the play pretend manager and blame Mr Wenger at the same time. That is daylight hypocrisy.
Arteta is a licensed professional manager with a vast playing experience and has given us three FA Cup trophies as a player/ manager. Edu the Invicible and him would likely fix almost everything if they’re given another transfer window and sufficient budget
Giroud was sacrificed for Auba and look what Auba as done since he signed ,nothing short of a miracle the numbers he as done ,apart from this season (where he as had off field troubles )he’s been one of our best signings in 10 years .
Also I’m not sure where Giroud saved wengers ass multiple times(even though that was his job ) ,wasn’t giroud signed By Wenger and given years leading our line ,I can’t recall one fan who wished we had keep him instead of signing Auba
Auba
Pl appearances -111
Goals -64
Giroud
Pl appearances -253
Goals -90
I know which one I be preferred watching
And Giroud got to lead the line, practically without competition, for 4 seasons. When he started being more of a “super sub”, he was actually sold.
Aubameyang is a world class striker, but his great effort still can’t improve our league position and Arteta’s tiki-taka football this season doesn’t suit his playing style. In my opinion, there are three options:
A. Sack Arteta now and get a new manager whose playing style suits Aubameyang’s
B. Keep Arteta and keep Aubameyang as the main attacker. But Arteta’s got to revert to his old defensive counter-attack system, so Aubameyang can use his pace and let another attacker hold the opposition’s CBs off
C. Keep Arteta and relegate Aubameyang as a backup attacker or sell him. This makes Arteta able to get a new CF and use his current system
I am very Disappointed with Dan with all the University qualifications and experience to endup to write an article just to mention AFTV about Top four instead you could have even written about the schedule protest today…my opinion i think AFTV gives you pressure why not start your own YouTube channel if you post senseable topics we will follow you in millions you can do better you remind me of talks port .COYG #Kroenkeout#Kroenkeout 🤔
When even the so called manager of Arsenal who have all but ruined the club reputation have pulled a TMJW and blame the great Arsene for his spectacular failure makes me wonder if they read these blogs.
👍👍
Arsenal had been a joke for years because of Wenger. Even rival fans felt sorry for us. Clearly you don’t believe that cause and effect exists then?
Those fans that consistently put Wenger before the club, are a joke, and not true Arsenal fans.
AFTV is the consequence, not the reason.
when a team looks consistently lost on the pitch, you have to look for the manager as the main cause.
I don’t believe the squad is the worst we’ve seen in 25 years Dan, far from it the problem lies with the management and they way they are being told to play,imagine being on that pitch on Thursday and they must have been more confused than we were watching at home .
A team with Auba ,saka Martinelli,Pepe Laca smith Rowe leading from the front should be enough for any second rate Spanish side but we managed 1 shot in target I’m afraid that’s down to a manager who as to micro manage every last detail .
I was hoodwinked into Believing that Arteta was the man after the fantastic end to last season but by December it became obvious that this will never work with him in charge .that squad is easy good enough for top 4 and I believe if Wenger had this set of players that is exactly where we would have been this season .
I can’t comment on AFTV as I don’t watch it but top 4 wasn’t good enough for me as well but maybe I should have seen the change in football and been content with that because I would take that every time now .
Shame that some fans won’t admit the same .
First of all, most of the fans wanted Giroud to be the plan B. But he actually, unwarranted, got to lead the line for 4 SEASONS. And his competition were Welbeck and Walcott!
Second of all, top 4 wasn’t enough back then. Now it would be progress for us but the title is what we still want, and what we wanted back then. Top for 4 would be progress but ultimately not enough.
Dan, thank you for educating me that the reason Arsene Wenger left Arsenal and Arsenal three seasons later, is now out of Europe, out of all cups and sitting where they are in the League table is due to AFTV.
AFTV must have a direct line to the Board room to advise them on manager selection and transfer budget, Edu on transfers ins and outs, loan deals and providing retirement for Brazilian ex Chelsea players and finally Arteta on tactics, formations, selections and in game substitutions. The power of AFTV has no bounds.
If you watch other fan channels, such as the Football Terrace, they don’t appear to have the same power as they did in previous seasons, since Ferguson left, to disrupt Manchester United.
Stuff and Nonsense. You rep what you sow alright but the fans had nothing to do with this abominable state.
We get it you don’t like aftv lol
But on a more serious note, I think the frustration some fans had with wenger was the fact he guided us to prem titles before the Emirates era so then top 4 became ‘not good enough’. Now the board/owner didn’t back him with funds and best players were subsequently sold, so toppling man utd/City and Chelsea was always going to be a tall order. So when when compared with emery and arteta expection would naturally be higher as wenger reach the previous heights and was starting from a higher base the following two.
However, I do think the year leicester won it we should have and the fact that the usual contenders(City United Chelsea Liverpool were floundering that season) was a opening for us. Now I don’t know who’s decision whether it was wenger’s, the board or both collectively to sign just only cech that summer, which ultimately cost us, I still feel going up against spurs and Leicester with ranieri and pochettino(no trophies previously between them) that wenger’s previous Premier league winning experience should have been made the difference to see us over the line but it wasn’t to be.
Having said that the fans on aftv (which I regularly watch admittedly) and fans outside of the platform did cross the line in their wenger expletives, personal attacks and so on, although I stress Robbie didn’t always agree with what was said and was more impartial than is the perception because people think what such as dt troopz etc say is identical to robbie’s own opinions which he rarely states openly admittedly.
P.s I was neither wenger in or out, at start of every season I always hoped we would all see him lift the prem title again and eventually the champions league aswell but it wasn’t s meant to be In the end.