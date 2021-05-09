You reap what you sow – Remember AFTV saying Top Four wasn’t good enough?

Some Fans Deserve This! By Dan

Ivan Gazidis promised us that leaving Highbury would ensure that Arsenal became a ‘European Super power like Bayern Munich.’ In 2021 we are further away than we ever have been since that statement of competing at the top level.

This squad will go down as one of our worst in decades, the first to not be in Europe in 25 years.

Part of finding any solution is accepting there is a problem in the first place. Thursday night meant we could no longer paper over the cracks. Since then an inquest has begun over how we hit rock bottom.

Listening to AFTV’s point of view, they blamed Arteta, Kroenke, and of course usual scapegoats like Bellerin and Rob Holding (the defence had kept a clean sheet so had done their end of the bargain).

Host Robbie then said something that got me thinking, ‘Fans don’t deserve this.’ Is that true?

DT meanwhile was saying how he hated the club and was threatening not to take part in other Fan Cams this season. Judging by how the Fan Channel protested so much, I wasn’t the only Gooner who saw the irony.

Here were Youtubers who built their views on verbally abusing the greatest manager in our history and anyone who dared defend him.

Who in one breath wanted the world to know they were bringing banners to games, in the next breath running to Mr Wenger’s car for a selfie – having the day before called him the C word?

One regular didn’t have the respect to stay behind and applaud the Frenchmen in his last home match. Instead of keeping that to himself, he boasted that to the cameras, then had the audacity to complain whenever he got criticised, the exact thing he was doing.

This content made us the ‘banter club’ on YouTube but it also allowed people to give up their jobs and make money through talking about Football. It is hard to begrudge anyone that opportunity.

Yet take the emotion out of it, it’s hard to feel sorry for a section of our fan base.

Be honest if you didn’t support the Gunners, would you not be saying ‘be careful what you wish for …?’

If you heard someone constantly complain about a relationship, saying how much better they be if they separated, how much sympathy would you have? Especially if you heard this person mocking and belittling their partner, telling everyone how you were going to do so much better.

In my metaphor Mr Wenger is the jilted lover. He handled his exit with dignity and continues to earn a decent living travelling the world with FIFA.

He has too much class to point out that his ex-employers have failed since forcing him out – so I will do it for him.

Working for the Kroenke’s, it was an achievement to finish in the top 4 as much as we did. Some of my peers acted spoilt, like we had a divine right to be doing better. They represented the social media generation of entitlement. Not content with the idea of ‘you win or lose’ in Sport, fans now wanted an explanation, like they had been personally let down.

I maintain if that was any other club you too would see the irony of the fans who cried for ‘only’ finishing in the top 4, now worrying if they will ever again … finish in the top 4!

It’s not just managers, it’s become accepted in our fanbase to have agendas against our own players. How often have we looked down on players thinking we were better?

It’s become the norm for our own talent to admit they have been mentally affected by the scale of online trolls (Xhaka, Mustafi, etc).

Look at the abuse Giroud used to get. A plan B who would have been perfect in midweek. Some were relentless towards Ramsey. Two years on, I’m still waiting for his goals to be replaced. Some became so personal towards Ozil, they failed to notice we were left without creativity?

Our game in midweek was made for him, someone who could pick a pass.

Guess who AFTV has mentioned more than anyone since our 0-0 draw …. Bellerin. To clarify he’s a right back who kept a clean sheet. The defence done their job. You can’t hold a full back responsible for the lack of creativity. In fact it was his cross that led to our captain heading against the post.

The Spaniard didn’t even start the 1st leg, so why is he getting critiqued more than others?

If that was a Spurs fan you would question the naivety. You would laugh at Gabriel and Odegaard being over-hyped based on a couple of okay performances.

It’s not just our own players. The likes of Johnny Evans and Gary Cahill were belittled by AFTV even though they met the criteria, cheap old school defenders with leadership qualities. If you heard a Man United fan look down on defenders better than they had, would you not see the karma when they fall flat on their face?

The biggest lack of self-awareness though?

Some of these Youtubers are hinting that unless Arsenal improve, maybe they will find fun elsewhere. Maybe spend more time at the weekend with the Family.

I was expecting a Mariah Carey soundtrack to play in the background as we were told the occasions those on AFTV had to miss because of Arsenal.

Meanwhile outside of their bubble, those in the NHS, Police, Fire Service, the Army, etc, make their money and miss their children by risking their life. Complaining about missing your sons sports day doesn’t apply when watching football is your job.

Trust me, pay me to watch Arsenal, I would be grateful.

Don’t get confused, I like DT and agree with lots of his opinions, but how can he (with a straight face) say he might replace watching Arsenal with spending more time with his own team, as he gets more enjoyment from it!

The reason he has that team.

The reason they are advertised.

The reason they got sponsored.

The reason he has his own merchandise.

Arsenal!!!!!

The reason Troopz has been invited to America to record a podcast?

Arsenal!

And well done to these lads. I wish them all the best, but don’t now, having made money based on Arsenal’s decline, suggest Arsenal have cost marriages and took fathers away from children.

All of their success was built on forcing Mr Wenger out and insisting that change was needed for the better. That’s what they are known for. Not their tactical analysis, nor their ability to shout and swear (which rival fans find funny).

The grass hasn’t been proven greener. They couldn’t have been more wrong.

Which is fine. They were (and are) entitled to their opinions.

Yet if you asked for this mess. If you profited from this mess.

Don’t you dare walk away because it’s too messy for you.

Mr Wenger walked away in 2018.

He was hurt, said he would never forget his treatment from certain fans. But he kept his integrity, his dignity, his class.

The fans who called him names. Who thought they knew better? They have watched their club go backwards to the point we will be playing in the League Cup 2nd round next year.

If this was a movie you would say justice was done in the end. It would have been an immoral message from a director if it ended with these fans watching Arsenal lift the title.

That the man with dignity lived happily ever after, and those who betrayed him were left with mediocrity?

Be kind in the Comments

Dan