“You see the difference” These Arsenal fans react to win over Southampton

Arsenal fans are delighted with their team’s performance in the 3-0 win against Southampton today.

The Gunners returned to winning ways with that victory and some fans couldn’t contain their joy.

Losses against Manchester United and Everton have seen confidence in the team dented somewhat.

The defeat against the Toffees was very painful and needed a reaction against the Saints.

Arsenal fans got the reaction they wanted even though the team played without its captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After the game, the club made a post about the victory on its Twitter account and fans filled the comments with their reactions to the win.

A majority of them were impressed and praised the team for a good performance.

At least one fan hoped they take note what the result is when they play together as a team relentlessly. Here are some of the best reactions:

This win should serve as a huge morale booster for the team, but we need to beat West Ham in the next game to confirm we’re serious about becoming a top club again.

The JUST ARSENAL SHOW asks if Super Aubameyang has finally lost his superpowers?

  1. NY_Gunner says:
    December 11, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    The difference, was we were the pressers as opposed to being pressed…

    1. Durand says:
      December 11, 2021 at 8:17 pm

      And also a team near the bottom of the table.

      I will celebrate if we can repeat this performance against West Ham. So far this year we’ve not competed against to top 4, so let’s see after the next match.

      1. NY_Gunner says:
        December 11, 2021 at 9:57 pm

        @Durand
        They’re going to be down our throats for 90+mins. Watch how we choke up…

  2. O.T.S says:
    December 11, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Arsenal is the problem of Arsenal, if you get what I am saying. I want all to know that there is no stopping us in getting to the top of the table but we’ve often been responsible for our own predicament. Kindly, stop gifting opposition chances, then, will we mount up the league table on wings like eagle.

  3. Kev82 says:
    December 11, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Arteta is a legend 😂 must be a 15 year old boy lol. Good win today but I certainly won’t be getting carried away I’ve seen this all before.. need a big performance against West ham now.

    1. Sue says:
      December 11, 2021 at 9:28 pm

      😂👍 If we keep a clean sheet against them I’ll be happy. Then to sort out our away form, Kev…
      Have you seen the table? If only we hadn’t dropped those points on Monday

      1. Kev82 says:
        December 11, 2021 at 9:52 pm

        Oh I know Sue but it’s all too familiar we see this every year 😩 Leeds away next that will be tough 😳 we need to beat West Ham, a draw is not enough especially with United back in penalty mode 😂

