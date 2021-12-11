“You see the difference” These Arsenal fans react to win over Southampton

Arsenal fans are delighted with their team’s performance in the 3-0 win against Southampton today.

The Gunners returned to winning ways with that victory and some fans couldn’t contain their joy.

Losses against Manchester United and Everton have seen confidence in the team dented somewhat.

The defeat against the Toffees was very painful and needed a reaction against the Saints.

Arsenal fans got the reaction they wanted even though the team played without its captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After the game, the club made a post about the victory on its Twitter account and fans filled the comments with their reactions to the win.

A majority of them were impressed and praised the team for a good performance.

At least one fan hoped they take note what the result is when they play together as a team relentlessly. Here are some of the best reactions:

You see the difference when you attack after the first goal!

Gabi and Ode deserve massive big ups today — Seb (@afcxseb) December 11, 2021

Arteta Outers are so reactionary. This is a 5 year project and it will take some time for Arteta to get us to the top. They’ve forgotten we won the Community Shield, 1st at the start of the season and has transfer window pull. Arteta is a legend who gets the club, simple as. — Wk (@1wkhn) December 11, 2021

Well done Arsenal! That was a great team effort. Keep going into these matches and dominating ⚽️💪👏. — Aisha (@aishamusic) December 11, 2021

Great win Now do that against West Ham — OrganisedMessFC (@BrutallyGooner) December 11, 2021

Well done boys. Well played. This team can comfortably beat the likes of Bayern Munich. — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) December 11, 2021

This win should serve as a huge morale booster for the team, but we need to beat West Ham in the next game to confirm we’re serious about becoming a top club again.

