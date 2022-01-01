“You talk to anyone who knows him” Ferdinand expects big things from Arsenal starlet

Rio Ferdinand is impressed with Arsenal youngster, Charlie Patino, after admitting he has watched YouTube videos of the player.

The 18-year-old was recently given his Gunners debut in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland.

He scored in that game, and he is now expected to become a top player for the club.

There has been talk around the club that he is one of the biggest talents to graduate from the Hale End Academy.

He is expected to perform better than the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Jack Wilshere and Bukayo Saka, who came before him.

Ferdinand has been paying special attention to his talents and reveals he should be the next superstar made in Arsenal.

He said as quoted by Sun Sports: “You talk to anyone who knows him, mentally doesn’t get carried away. Doesn’t get too low, doesn’t get too high – very balanced kid.

“But [he] has all the fundamentals in his game to really go to the top of the tree.

“I think he will get the opportunities here, I think Mikel Arteta is somebody we’ve seen with Emile Smith Rowe [and] with Saka.

“He’s introducing the young players. And this kid is the next on the runway to come out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Fans have heard so much about Patino and some of us just want to see him play regularly for the club.

We are used to seeing fine players come through the ranks at the Emirates and Mikel Arteta seems to shield the midfielder from too much expectations too soon.

That is a good tactic, but we could see him get involved in matches for the senior team more often in this second half of the season.