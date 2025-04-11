“You the fans” Edu pens message to Arsenal fans as he officially quits

Edu has officially stepped down from his position as Arsenal’s sporting director, leaving behind a heartfelt message for the club’s supporters.

He made the unexpected decision to depart from the role at the end of last year, following the club’s unsuccessful attempt to persuade him to remain in the position. His departure marked a surprising turn in what had appeared to be a continued commitment to the club’s long-term vision.

A former midfielder, Edu played a key role in Arsenal’s recent rebuilding efforts. He was a pivotal figure in supporting Mikel Arteta, particularly in terms of recruitment strategy. The signings made under his watch significantly contributed to transforming Arsenal into a more competitive side.

Just months before his resignation, Edu had extended a new contract to Arteta—a move many viewed as a clear signal of his dedication to the club’s future. This gesture was widely interpreted as an indication that he intended to remain part of the next phase of Arsenal’s journey. However, contrary to expectations, he stepped down shortly thereafter in what has been described as a surprising decision. In response, the club has since appointed Andrea Berta as his successor.

Edu has now shared an open letter to the fans via Instagram, formally marking his departure. In his message, he wrote:

“Throughout this process of rebuilding, you the fans were an essential part of everything! To the supporters, my most sincere thank you! The support, the energy, and the connection we felt again in every match were simply special. The Emirates became an amplified version of the old Highbury atmosphere! To have experienced this alongside you is something I will never forget.”

Edu’s contributions to the club’s recent progress have been significant, and while his decision to resign came as a surprise, it has been met with respect. The focus now shifts to the future as Arsenal prepares to continue its evolution under new leadership.

