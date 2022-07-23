Mikel Arteta changed half the Arsenal team last summer, and despite a few hiccoughs on the way, we improved so much that in the end we were disappointed in not succeeding to finish up in the Top Four.
Now we have even more talented additions in the squad in Zinchenko, Jesus, Turner, Vieira, Marquinhos and William Saliba retuned from loan like a new top class arrival, and once they all get integrated into the squad we should be even more of a force to be reckoned with this season.
One of our arrival’s last summer was Martin Odegaard and he has quickly become an important player for the team and he has been impressed with how the new contingent are settling in during pre-season.
“The new signings have been really good so far,” Odegaard told Arsenal.com. “They are working hard and are all good personalities. They all bring something good to the team.
“Fabio has been injured but we’ve seen Matt and Gabby play well in the games, so I think they are all going to be good for us. Especially for me, playing close to Gabby up front, I think it will be really fun.
“You can always improve the mentality in the team and I think all the players coming in have brought something good. The energy, the personality.
“They bring good vibes you know? They push the team and on and off the pitch they are good people. That’s important for the team.”
“The thing for us is to improve from last season.
“We were all really disappointed at the end of the season, missing the top four. We had it in our hands, so it was really disappointing, so I think you will see a hungry Arsenal team coming back now.”
Arteta is certainly building a squad of new players that have all made some achievements already in their careers, and are hungry for more success in the future.
Onwards and Upwards!
—————————————————-
Odegaard should learn to shoot and score. He should gain Fabregas videos and learn from the youngman in his position at the club We need goals.
We need productive plays not flashy
What odegaard are you talking about exactly cos the one i know is a very precise shooter i recommend the brighton,burnley,watford and utd games then you’ll know what i’m talking about cos it seems you’ve been away for a long time now.
A do think Scamacca and Cody could complete our attacking third and Onana could further solidify the Defensive third.
It’s good going so far and I like our signing, we are mirroring city development in that Man City didn’t go for top top finish articles, most of their signings were in the range of £20 mil to £50 mils.
Base on our current trend and the lessons we learned from last season I can see one or two more additions before the window slam shut.
Gakpo and tielemans and we are IN to the top 4th fight. Gakpo and paqueta would be a dream, since i think tielemans is not a great improvement from what we have.
Zinchenko should play as lb and not cm, he doesnt have goals and good passes to be in the midfield. There is a reason why pep and arteta transform him into a lb
How are Paqueta and Tielemans the options for midfield? You do realise Paqueta has played MAJORITY of his games as winger or CAM?
Yes, but i think he could be a good number 8 since he has improve a lot his all round game..against tougher rivals we could use xhaka as a more “defenseve” option or even, play partey and elneny. I would love to have onana as an option but that would be too much to ask. Maybe other option could be paqueta+onana or gakpo+onana, but i dont really think onana is in arsenals radar
I think you’ll be very surprised by zinchenko’s passing ability. Also think he’s got a shot on him, although his record for goals is poor, admittedly.
I’d be very surprised if we make another significant signing this summer – we’ve spent so much already.
@Davi
It’s not easy scoring goals when you are played mostly as a left back, but that may change if he’s moved further forward by Arteta….
Agreed – it’s not impossible for left backs to score a fair number of goals if they have the ability, but possibly setup at City didn’t really allow that for him. Who knows. I’m still hoping we’ll see him in midfield, but not sure – it’s looking like he’ll start off at left back at least until Tierney returns to fitness
I’d like to see “enjoyable football to watch” Arsenal please.
I would be surprised to see a new signing again.
That would be a serious statement of intent.
Honestly, I still crave a strong and technical CM to partner Partey.
Zinchenko is good technically, he can pass, dribble, but he is not strong enough for the dogged rugged Epl games.
Although, some players do make up for the lack of strength with their brains and dribbling skills. Players like Santi Cazorla.
I would prefer having Zinchenko in midfield than playing Xhaka there.
Unfortunately Tierney cannot stay fit for a complete season so Zinchenko would have to fill up the LB spot.
As it stands, this is my best starting 11 for each positions –
Jesus.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Zinchenko. Partey.
Tierney. Gabriel. Saliba. Tomiyasu.
Ramsdale.
ST – Jesus
LW – Martinelli
AM – Odegaard
RW – Saka
CM – Zinchenko
DM – Partey
LB – Tierney
LCB – Gabriel
RCB – Saliba
RB – Tomiyasu
GK – Ramsdale