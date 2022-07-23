Mikel Arteta changed half the Arsenal team last summer, and despite a few hiccoughs on the way, we improved so much that in the end we were disappointed in not succeeding to finish up in the Top Four.

Now we have even more talented additions in the squad in Zinchenko, Jesus, Turner, Vieira, Marquinhos and William Saliba retuned from loan like a new top class arrival, and once they all get integrated into the squad we should be even more of a force to be reckoned with this season.

One of our arrival’s last summer was Martin Odegaard and he has quickly become an important player for the team and he has been impressed with how the new contingent are settling in during pre-season.

“The new signings have been really good so far,” Odegaard told Arsenal.com. “They are working hard and are all good personalities. They all bring something good to the team.

“Fabio has been injured but we’ve seen Matt and Gabby play well in the games, so I think they are all going to be good for us. Especially for me, playing close to Gabby up front, I think it will be really fun.

“You can always improve the mentality in the team and I think all the players coming in have brought something good. The energy, the personality.

“They bring good vibes you know? They push the team and on and off the pitch they are good people. That’s important for the team.”

“The thing for us is to improve from last season.

“We were all really disappointed at the end of the season, missing the top four. We had it in our hands, so it was really disappointing, so I think you will see a hungry Arsenal team coming back now.”

Arteta is certainly building a squad of new players that have all made some achievements already in their careers, and are hungry for more success in the future.

Onwards and Upwards!

